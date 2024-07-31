Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Valley Sales of Hutchinson, Minnesota from Valley Automotive Group to Aaron Marthaler of M Automotive

"Emily Bourne walked us through every aspect of the sale and made it quite stress-free. The people of Performance Brokerage Services are truly professionals, and I wouldn't hesitate to use them in the future." - Jim Paul of Valley Automotive Group Post this

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Paul Kechnie, Senior Partner, Emily Bourne, Partner, and Matt Willis, Partner of the Texas & Midwest Offices for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive advisors for this transaction.

Emily Bourne commented, "It was a pleasure to work with Jim Paul and Aaron Marthaler on Valley Sales of Hutchinson. When I first spoke with Jim, we discussed the goals for himself and his group, and how Performance Brokerage Services may be able to help. We were able to successfully re-align his group to make better geographic sense for Jim and his team. We knew that Jim's staff would be in good hands with Aaron Marthaler. We look forward to working with both Jim and Aaron to assist in finding opportunities that fit their growth strategies in the future."

Aaron Marthaler's ascent in the automotive industry began humbly, starting out as a lube technician in Glenwood, Minnesota. Demonstrating remarkable ambition and skill, Marthaler swiftly transitioned to vehicle sales, eventually securing ownership in his first dealership. With the acquisition of Valley Sales of Hutchinson, M Automotive currently owns and operates 10 dealerships in Wisconsin and Minnesota. Marthaler shared, "Working with Emily and Performance Brokerage Services has been a great asset to the acquisition process. She stays connected with both the buyer and seller to make sure everything goes as smoothly as possible. Connecting me with sellers that align with my business model and fit my portfolio are tall orders, and they continue to provide opportunities to continue our growth. Thank you to Emily and the team for your continued assistance. I look forward to our next acquisition!"

Valley Sales of Hutchinson will be renamed Olson Chevrolet of Hutchinson and will remain at its current location at 525 Highway 7 in Hutchinson, Minnesota.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, and supported by 9 regional offices in Utah, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, Alberta and Ontario, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

