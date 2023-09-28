Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Volkswagen of Billings, Montana to Underriner Automotive

"Jonny and John with Performance Brokerage Services know their business inside and out and were very professional. I would highly recommend their services." - Joshua Soares Tweet this

Following the sale, Joshua Soares remarked, "Jonny and John with Performance Brokerage Services did an excellent job both creating and maintaining deal flow throughout the process. The services they provided were invaluable. They know their business inside and out. Consequently, they were able to navigate any hurdles we encountered with very little disruption, getting our deal across the finish line very smoothly. John and Jonny were very professional. I would highly recommend their services."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. In 2022, the company consummated 92 transactions, marking a record-breaking year. John Mecham, Senior Partner, and Jonny Mecham, Partner of the Rocky Mountain Office for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive advisors for this transaction.

John Mecham commented, "We are proud to have been a part of the sale of Volkswagen of Billings. I have had the pleasure of knowing the Soares family for many years, and it was a great honor to facilitate such an exceptionally seamless transaction. Soares and Underriner worked together wonderfully, and they look forward to continuing to share in their successes in the community of Billings."

Jonny Mecham added, "I am incredibly proud of the diligent efforts of the entire team involved in this transaction. I am grateful for the opportunity to have played a role in helping the Soares achieve their goals."

Underriner Automotive's multi-generational dealer group is well-known in the Billings community with nearly eight decades of automotive experience. Their first dealership was established in 1944, and they have operated as a locally owned family business since inception. Their way of doing business is guided by their tagline, "Walk in as a guest, drive off as family."

Blake Underriner, Managing Partner of Underriner Automotive is the son of William Underriner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Underriner Automotive. William has served as the Montana Automobile Dealers Association (MTADA) President and Chairman and the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Treasurer, Vice Chairman, and Chairman.

Underriner Cares is Underriner Automotive's community outreach program, dedicated to giving back to the community they serve. Underriner is an active supporter of numerous organizations including the Billings Symphony, Festival of Trees, Boy Scouts of Montana, Billings Chamber of Commerce, Vincent Hospital, United Way of Yellowstone County, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN), the Billings YMCA, and numerous other philanthropic organizations.

Volkswagen of Billings will be relocated to 3671 Pierce Parkway in Billings, Montana and will be renamed Underriner Volkswagen of Billings.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, and supported by 9 regional offices in Utah, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, Alberta and Ontario, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

Media Contact

John Mecham, Performance Brokerage Services, 801-971-5337, [email protected], https://performancebrokerageservices.com/

