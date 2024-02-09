Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Zeller Ford in Arkansas City, Kansas from The G1 Group to Blake and Austin Salinas

"Eric did his due diligence and made it as seamless a transaction as possible. It was a smooth process and I would highly recommend Eric Scott with Performance Brokerage Services." - Blake Salinas Post this

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Paul Kechnie, Senior Partner, and Eric Scott, Partner of the Texas & Midwest Office for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive advisors for this transaction.

After the sale, Eric commented, "Blake and Austin Salinas were extremely organized and timely on all matters. I had the pleasure of working most closely with Blake who was very straightforward throughout the transaction, and he came through on all his promises." Eric added, "The Salinas brothers will be a great addition to the community of Arkansas City, and they will be outstanding stewards of the business as they are family-owned and customer-oriented. The G1 Group was thrilled we found the perfect buyers in Blake and Austin."

Blake and Austin Salinas are brothers and owners of Friendly Ford of Crosby in Texas. Blake Salinas is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and supports his fellow veterans by raising money for members of the U.S. Armed Forces who have been injured. Following the sale, Blake commented, "It was a pleasure to work with Eric Scott on the purchase of Zeller Ford. He was available and responsive every step of the way, including weekends. Eric did his due diligence and made it as seamless a transaction as possible. It was a smooth process and I would highly recommend Eric Scott with Performance Brokerage Services."

Zeller Ford will be renamed Friendly Ford of Arkansas City and will remain at its current location at 3319 North Summit Street in Arkansas City, Kansas.

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, and supported by 9 regional offices in Utah, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, Alberta and Ontario, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

Eric Scott, Performance Brokerage Services, 210.889.8770, eric@performancebrokerageservices.com, https://performancebrokerageservices.com/

