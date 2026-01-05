Performance Distillation Solutions Announces Acquisition of ILUDEST® Destillationsanlagen GmbH

"Bringing ILUDEST into the PDS family strengthens our global footprint, enhances our European manufacturing presence, and expands the technical depth we can offer to customers operating in highly specialized chemical and energy applications." - Patrick Maggi. Post this

"ILUDEST has long been recognized for its thermal process engineering rigor and commitment to build quality," said Patrick Maggi, President & CEO of PDS. "Bringing ILUDEST into the PDS family strengthens our global footprint, enhances our European manufacturing presence, and expands the technical depth we can offer to customers operating in highly specialized chemical and energy applications."

ILUDEST Director Stefan Opis, who will continue in his leadership role reporting directly to Maggi, emphasized continuity and collaboration. "ILUDEST has always been driven by a passion for distillation science and precision craftsmanship," said Opis. "Joining PDS allows us to scale that mission even further while continuing to support our customers, dealers, and distributors with the same people, products, and service they know and trust."

Customers and dealers will experience no immediate changes to ordering processes, service contacts, distribution territories, or support channels. Over time, PDS and ILUDEST will work together to enhance product integration, expand shared engineering capabilities, and strengthen global service offerings.

This integration builds on PDS's commitment to provide comprehensive, ASTM-compliant distillation and thermal-processing solutions—including D1160, D2892, D5236 systems, high-vacuum configurations, and custom process equipment—supported by Pro-Pak® high-efficiency random packing.

With ILUDEST now part of the PDS portfolio, customers worldwide gain expanded access to precision-engineered distillation technologies backed by an experienced global team dedicated to innovation, compliance, and operational excellence.

About Performance Distillation Solutions (PDS)

Performance Distillation Solutions (PDS) is a leading U.S. manufacturer of advanced distillation and thermal processing technologies for the chemical, petrochemical, energy, and specialty processing industries. As the parent company of ILUDEST® and the manufacturer of Pro-Pak® for high-efficiency random packing, PDS provides precision-engineered solutions designed to deliver accuracy, reliability, and compliance across a wide range of applications.

PDS specializes in ASTM-compliant distillation systems including D1160, D2892, and D5236, custom thermal-process equipment, high-vacuum configurations, and tailored process-engineering support. With a commitment to technical excellence and responsive customer service, PDS partners with laboratories, pilot plants, and production facilities to enhance performance, improve purity, and optimize overall efficiency.

To learn more about PDS products, services, and engineering capabilities, visit www.pdspropak.com or contact [email protected].

Media Contact

Lauren Galli, Performance Distillation Solutions (PDS), 1 814-308-5604, [email protected], pdspropak.com

SOURCE Performance Distillation Solutions (PDS)