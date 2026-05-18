Performance Golf Introduces the RS1 Putter to Keep the Face Square Longer and Help Golfers Make More Putts

Performance Golf has launched the RS1, a forward-weighted putter designed to help golfers keep the face square longer through the stroke and reduce face drift at impact. Drawing on the company's Roll Straight Technology, the RS1 combines forward-axis weighting, face-down balance, a square-to-square lie angle, and extended alignment lines to support a more stable and repeatable putting stroke. The putter is now available to the broader market following an initial limited release in April.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Performance Golf today launched the RS1 Putter, a forward-weighted putter that aims to address one of the most persistent putting problems — the face drifting open during the stroke.

The RS1 draws on Roll Straight Technology, an engineering approach that keeps the putter face square to the target line longer than traditional designs. It combines heavy forward weighting and face-down balance with a square-to-square lie angle and extended alignment lines. Together, these features are intended to reduce twisting, counter face opening, and produce a more repeatable stroke.

"Most putting fixes are focused on managing the miss after the face opens," said Brixton Albert, founder and CEO of Performance Golf. "We wanted to introduce a putter that helps golfers avoid the open face in the first place. That way, golfers can stop compensating and trust the stroke. The RS1's forward-axis weighting and face-down balance work together to stabilize the face through impact."

"The RS1 Putter's T-Wing-shaped tail design creates a smoother swing that glides across the turf," said Chris McGinley, chief product officer at Performance Golf. "Additionally, our dual-pistol grip technology follows our hands' natural creases, resulting in a secure, comfortable fit that works with conventional, cross-hand, and claw grip styles."

More than 75% of the RS1's 365-gram head weight is in the front 25% of the putter. This hammerhead configuration stabilizes the face through impact. The multi-material build pairs a heavy CNC-machined steel front with a lightweight woven carbon crown and aluminum tail, producing the face-down balance that distinguishes the RS1 from traditional toe-hang and face-balanced designs.

Additional RS1 features include:

A 74° square-to-square lie angle designed to reduce stroke arc and support a straighter back-through motion

Extended parallel alignment lines to improve face awareness and alignment

Face-forward design for fuller face visibility and a cleaner pendulum pivot point

Patented Dual Pistol Grip designed to reduce overactive hands and face rotation

The RS1 also features a multi-material construction that combines steel, woven carbon, and aluminum, along with a sculpted sole relief intended to help the putter move more smoothly across the turf.

The RS1 launch comes on the heels of recent additions to Performance Golf's broader ecosystem, including PG1, an AI-driven game improvement platform that helps golfers prioritize their swing improvements.

The putter is now available to the broader market after an initial limited release in April. It is priced between $399 and $429 (depending on options) and is available through Performance Golf's online store.

About Performance Golf

Performance Golf generates over $125 million in annual revenue and has helped more than 1.4 million golfers improve their game with a clear, personalized path since its founding in 2016. With instruction from PGA professionals including Hank Haney and Martin Chuck, and forgiveness-focused equipment like the ONE Wedge, 357 Fairway Hybrid, and Click Stick training aid, Performance Golf delivers one connected system that widens the margin of error for everyday players and guides them step-by-step toward real, lasting progress.

Media Contact

Nish Amarnath, Lanecraft Lab, 1 9176831953, [email protected]

Brentan Debysingh, Lanecraft Lab, [email protected]

SOURCE Performance Golf