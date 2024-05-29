Performance Golf Launches Innovative AnyLie Hybrid Club

"By injecting sand wedge technology into a hybrid to cut through any lie on the golf course, our goal is to help players increase their consistency and take their game—and their confidence—to the next level." —Performance Golf CEO and founder Brixton Albert Post this

The AnyLie Hybrid sole technology stops chunking and twisting, and squares the club face for optimal contact, helping golfers lower their scores by up to eight strokes. The unique features of the club include:

Chunk Resistant "Sand Wedge" Sole: The sand wedge shape of the forward sole has bounce, width and camber to resist digging and twisting, ensuring smooth interaction with the ground and effortless ball extraction from tough lies.

Speed Response Spoiler: The raised rear sole spoiler powers the club forward, squares the face and stabilizes the head for optimal speed, distance, and forgiveness.

Dual Point Sole Stability: Dual sole contact points in the front and back ensure the head sits square, providing unmatched stability and versatility from fairway, rough and hardpan.

Fast Face with Contact Crosshairs: The fast face design delivers speed and precise alignment, while the visual references on the face and crown aid in accurate ball placement, ensuring consistent contact and improved performance.

AL1 Steady Strike Shaft: The precision-designed shaft enhances head technology, delivering more speed, control and high-launching shots with the right amount of spin from any lie.

"As with all of our cutting-edge instruction and equipment, the AnyLie was designed to create the most forgiving hybrid club to hit for the recreational amateur golfer" said Performance Golf CEO and founder Brixton Albert. "By injecting sand wedge technology into a hybrid to cut through any lie on the golf course, our goal is to help players increase their consistency and take their game—and their confidence—to the next level."

The AnyLie Hybrid is now available on PerformanceGolf.com.

About Performance Golf

With a clear focus on delivering exceptional products and services, Performance Golf has risen to prominence in the industry anchored by a single objective: to help people play better golf. The company's approach blends captivating instruction with forward-looking strategies, a combination that has earned it a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for two consecutive years. With a robust video training library featuring insights from world-renowned golf instructors like Sir Nick Faldo, Hank Haney, David Leadbetter, Martin Chuck, and Rocco Mediate, along with innovative physical products and an exclusive VIP coaching program, the company offers a holistic approach to golf improvement for a wide range of skill levels and learning styles. For more information about Performance Golf and its range of products, please visit performancegolf.com.

