Performance Golf Named Official Coaching & Training Partner of the American Century Championship

Every fan will leave with a fix and never have to guess again. Performance Golf brings its PG1 swing technology to celebrity golf's biggest stage, coaching a star-studded field and inviting millions of fans to find their own root swing flaw.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Century Championship (ACC), celebrity golf's most popular tournament, today named Performance Golf its Official Coaching & Training Partner. For the ACC's 37th annual edition at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Performance Golf will provide a blend of instruction, leadership, and guidance from July 8-12 for golfers competing in the tournament as well as attendees looking to improve their game.

Additionally, Performance Golf will be hosting an array of branding activations including interactive swing analysis stations, new product releases and demonstrations, putting contests, and broadcast integrations.

"With an electric environment fueled by a passion for golf, we are thrilled to partner with the American Century Championship," said Brixton Albert, founder and CEO of Performance Golf. "We can't wait to bring the Performance Golf experience to Lake Tahoe, so that every fan will find their fix and love their game more."

EVERY FAN LEAVES WITH A FIX

The partnership between Performance Golf and the American Century Championship is driven by a singular focus—aiming to ensure that every fan leaves with a fix. Fans get their golf fix by watching world-class competitions on the shores of Lake Tahoe and their entertainment fix by watching superstar athletes and celebrities. Now, for the first time, fans will get their swing fix directly from Performance Golf. Golf enthusiasts attending on-site will receive individualized swing analysis designed to eliminate guesswork and improve their game.

PG1 — FIND YOUR ROOT SWING FLAW

Identifying the root swing flaw helps players address multiple surface-level swing issues. PG1, Performance Golf's personalized game improvement system, is designed to do exactly that. Fans will have the opportunity to use PG1's Swing Scan AI to record their swing on their phone. PG1 then analyzes the swing to surface the player's root swing flaw — the underlying issue behind many bad shots. From there, PG1 will provide fans with an individualized step-by-step plan to prioritize and address their inconsistencies at the right time in the right order.

Through the app, fans will be able to:

Find their Root Swing Flaw using SwingScan AI

Get their Smart Step — the key area to work on now.

Match with a coach who specializes in their specific flaw

Track progress through the Smart Dashboard

Use PG1's GPS to make more informed decisions on the course

Build toward lower scores through a more personalized improvement plan.

Throughout tournament competition weekend, viewers enjoying the action at home will have the same access to PG1 technology as well. Fans can scan a QR code on the NBC broadcast to get started.

Additionally, all participants will receive a special 30-day free PG1 trial membership.

CELEBRITY GOLF'S BIGGEST STAGE

Now in its 37th year, the American Century Championship brings together more than 80 of the biggest names in sports and entertainment to compete under the tournament's signature Modified Stableford format, in which points are awarded by score per hole. Owned and televised by NBC Sports, the three-day, 54-hole event will air live across NBC and Peacock from the iconic, lakeside Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. Since its inception in 1990, the American Century Championship has donated more than $8 million to local and national nonprofits. American Century Investments, the tournament's title sponsor since 1999, continues its role in partnership with NBC Sports, the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, and the South Tahoe community.

For Performance Golf, the fit is natural. The championship's reach extends to accomplished athletes and entertainers who have busy lives and still find a way to chase improvement in their game. That makes them deeply relatable to the everyday golfer Performance Golf exists to serve.

"The athletes who play the ACC aren't professional golfers. They have careers, families, and busy lives, just like the fans watching at home, and none of them have all the time they'd want to work on their game. That's what makes our partnership with Performance Golf so exciting: their PG1 technology helps every player focus on the right thing in the right order, so they get better faster and love the game even more. We're proud to welcome them as our Official Coaching & Training Partner," said Gary Quinn, Vice President, Programming & General Manager, Owned Properties at NBC Universal.

THE ROAD TO THE AMERICAN CENTURY CHAMPIONSHIP

Ahead of the event, Performance Golf's coaches have been working with Football Hall of Famer Dwight Freeney, eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson, former standout quarterback and TV analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick, and football TV host and podcaster Rich Eisen to prepare them for the tournament. The celebrities have used the PG1 app to find their root swing flaw through Swing Scan AI and are aiming for a personal best on the leaderboard. Plus, the higher they finish, Performance Golf will make a donation to the charity of their choice.

Performance Golf has been documenting the group's transformation and their journey will be published as part of a special content series called "Road to the American Century Championship" on Performance Golf's YouTube, Instagram, and owned media channels, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the same process available to every golfer who downloads PG1.

ON-SITE AT EDGEWOOD TAHOE

Performance Golf will host a full activation booth at Edgewood Tahoe throughout event week, where attendees can have their swing analyzed live by Performance Golf coaches, receive an on-the-spot Root Swing Flaw diagnosis powered by Swing Scan AI, and walk away with an immediate fix — plus a 30-day free PG1 trial to keep improving at home.

Tickets for Wednesday's and Thursday's Celebrity-Amateur play are $50 each day, with tournament rounds Friday, Saturday and Sunday at $60 daily. A Grounds Badge for all five days – Wednesday through Sunday – is just $175, a savings of $105. The number of daily tickets is limited with Friday/Saturday sellouts typical, so fans are encouraged to act now to secure their spot among the stars. All ticket purchases will be online in advance – same day tickets will not be available at the gate.

ABOUT PERFORMANCE GOLF

Performance Golf is on a mission to transform how everyday golfers improve. The company replaces scattered tips and quick fixes with a personalized system, featuring instruction from PGA professionals like Hank Haney and Martin Chuck. The aim is to guide players step-by-step toward real progress. Combined with forgiveness-focused gear like the ONE Wedge, 357 Fairway Hybrid, and Click Stick, Performance Golf has grown to more than $125 million in annual revenue since its inception in 2016. Learn more at www.performancegolf.com.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN CENTURY CHAMPIONSHIP

Now in its 37th year, the American Century Championship reaches more than five million broadcast viewers throughout the weekend and welcomes roughly 70,000 fans on-site at Edgewood Tahoe each year. It features more than 80 of the biggest sports and entertainment stars. Owned and televised by NBC Sports, the event is held annually at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in South Lake Tahoe and airs live on NBC and Peacock.

Media Contact

Nish Amarnath, Lanecraft Lab, 1 9176831953, [email protected], https://www.lanecraftlab.com

SOURCE The American Century Championship (ACC)