Performance Health Selects ketteQ's AI-Powered Solutions to Optimize Life Sciences Supply Chain

After an extensive selection process involving the evaluation of several leading solutions, Performance Health selected ketteQ with supply chain consulting firm Plantensive to empower them to achieve greater visibility, control and agility across their entire supply chain.

Ultimately, Performance Health chose ketteQ because its solutions stand out in the supply chain planning solution space, leveraging the power of AI and machine learning to automate complex tasks and generate highly accurate demand forecasts. This empowers companies like Performance Health to optimize inventory levels, streamline supply planning and achieve superior agility in an ever-evolving market. ketteQ's autonomous planning capabilities go beyond traditional systems, enabling businesses to proactively anticipate disruptions and make data-driven decisions for a more resilient and profitable future.

"Today's supply chains are more complex and challenging than ever before and require a fundamentally different planning solution. Ensuring best in class service levels and high inventory availability to our customers is paramount," said Adam Shapiro, COO at Performance Health. We required an advanced planning system with an open architecture that leverages the full potential of generative AI, machine learning, advanced solvers, and cloud computing. This system is crucial for delivering the agility and real-time insights necessary to navigate complex scenarios, optimize inventory levels, and maintain supply continuity. This is why we selected ketteQ."

ketteQ CEO Mike Landry continued, "The ketteQ team is proud to collaborate with Performance Health, a renowned innovator in the life sciences space. Through the power of AI and machine learning, ketteQ will empower them with enhanced visibility, optimized inventory management and ultimately, the ability to deliver vital products to patients with greater speed and efficiency. This collaboration represents a significant step forward not only for ketteQ and the life sciences supply chain, but also, most importantly, for the healthcare system and the patients it serves."

About ketteQ

As a leading provider of AI- and machine learning-enabled Adaptive Supply Chain Planning solutions, we enable businesses to plan for every possibility in today's fast-paced and unpredictable business environment. Our platform, powered by the patent-pending PolymatiQ™ Solver, utilizes AI, machine learning, and advanced algorithms to deliver dynamic scenario testing, adaptive tuning, and real-time insights.

Unlike traditional models with outdated parameters, ketteQ helps organizations pivot quickly in response to unpredictable demand, supply chain disruptions, and market conditions. Built with native Salesforce integration, our cloud-based solution enhances resilience, operational efficiency, and scalability. Headquartered in Atlanta, ketteQ is trusted by a wide range of companies across industries around the world to transform their supply chains into agile, data-driven ecosystems. For more information, visit ketteQ.com or follow us on LinkedIn @ketteQ.

