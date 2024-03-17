Performance Oil Technology Highlights The History of AMSOIL - The First in Synthetics

Performance Oil Technology presents a descriptive infographic highlighting the key events throughout AMSOIL's history.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., March 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When shopping for the best synthetic motor oils and related products, it's essential to understand the history behind the industry's many brands.

Performance Oil Technology announces the release of its AMSOIL Timeline Infographic, which depicts the key events that led to founder Al Amatuzio creating the first synthetic motor oil to meet API service requirements and the following milestones that made the company what it is today.

AMSOIL offers some of the highest-quality synthetic oil products, backed by rigorous industry-standard testing.

From Dave Mann, President of Performance Oil Technology:

"Many companies go to their supplier with a specific price target and ask, 'What can you get for this price?'

That is very different from how AMSOIL operates. Instead, AMSOIL will ask what the performance parameters are, and then they will incorporate that new product or chemical additive into a new formulation and test it to ensure it meets and exceeds AMSOIL's stringent, rigorous performance specifications. AMSOIL engineers its products to ultra-premium performance parameters and specifications, and customers who want the best will seek out AMSOIL products for this and many other reasons."

About Performance Oil Technology:

Performance Oil Technology is your trusted source for AMSOIL products, technical information, and personal recommendations from Dave Mann, a former Ford Automotive/Truck Engineer who has been using and promoting AMSOIL products for nearly 25 years.

