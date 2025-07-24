PerformanceLabs Launches AI in Action to Help Teams Operationalize AI Fast

"Organizations don't have an AI adoption problem. They have an activation problem," said Bangert. "This course solves that — fast." Post this

Built for the Whole Org. Designed for Action.

AI in Action isn't a lecture. It's a launchpad.

Rooted in workflow design and the principles of behavioral science, the course equips teams with the tools, mindset, and strategy to make AI stick—fast. Whether in sales, marketing, communications, ops, or the C-suite, the program gives every function a seat at the table and a path to impact.

Participants will learn to:

Understand how AI fits into their role and workflows

Prompt faster and smarter with tailored frameworks

Reclaim time and reduce drag in daily tasks

Build alignment and accountability around AI use

Cultivate an AI-ready mindset grounded in experimentation and execution

Every Engagement Includes:

AI Readiness Assessment

2-Hour Interactive Live Workshop

Custom AI Playbook + Prompt Library

Post-Session Performance Review

30-Day Coaching Call + Follow-Up Plan

"AI will absolutely disrupt industries — but the real damage happens when leaders don't have a plan," Bangert added. "This program gives them one and rallies their teams to run with it."

Why It Works: Six Modules. Real Change.

The course is intentionally designed for speed, simplicity, and long-term traction:

The Reality Check – Spot productivity gaps AI can help close

Understanding Your Toolkit – Get clear on ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, and when to use each

Prompt Like a Pro – Master essential prompt types tailored to your role

Application Lab – Use AI in real time for email, planning, summaries, and more

Creative Prompting & Mindset Shift – Practice tone, role-play, and scenario-based prompts

Make It Stick – Apply prompts to real prospect and client use cases to turn learning into lasting habits

It's fast. It's practical. And it scales.

Led by a Veteran of Real Change

Tony Bangert, Founder & CEO of PerformanceLabs.AI, has led digital transformation across major media organizations, scaled and exited a venture-backed startup, and now partners with CEOs, CROs, and GMs to lead through the noise of AI disruption.

Tony blends startup speed, media grit, and AI fluency — helping leaders turn strategy into systems their teams actually use. Since 2020, he's been at the forefront of the AI x human performance curve, making complex ideas simple, accessible, and real.

