Performix Group rebrands as John Ninkovich Coaching to help CEOs achieve clarity, alignment, and disciplined execution

Firm Rebrands to Focus on CEO Leadership Growth

NOVI, Mich., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Many CEOs are facing a frustrating reality: as their companies grow, complexity increases, alignment weakens, and profitability becomes harder to sustain.

After working with leadership teams across industries, John Ninkovich has identified a common pattern—companies scaling without the systems and discipline required to support that growth.

This insight is driving the rebrand of Performix Group to John Ninkovich Coaching, a firm dedicated to helping CEOs and leadership teams move from reactive growth to intentional, scalable execution.

Led by John Ninkovich, a Metronomics Certified Coach, the firm works with organizations to implement proven operating systems that improve leadership alignment, accountability, and execution discipline.

"The most successful companies aren't just working harder—they're operating with clarity, alignment, and discipline," said Ninkovich. "Without those elements, growth creates complexity that pulls leaders back into the day-to-day."

John Ninkovich Coaching provides executive coaching, strategic planning, and leadership development programs built on three core principles:

Clarity drives better decisions and faster execution

Alignment ensures leadership teams move in the same direction

Disciplined execution turns strategy into consistent results

In addition to coaching, Ninkovich co-hosts the podcast Escape the CEO Doom Loop, where he explores real-world leadership challenges and solutions with founders and executives.

The rebrand reflects a broader shift among CEOs toward building sustainable, well-aligned organizations rather than simply pursuing growth.

The transition will not impact current client engagements, services, or partnerships.

Media Contact

John Ninkovich, John Ninkovich Coaching, 1 (734) 223-7190, [email protected], https://ninkcoach.com/

SOURCE John Ninkovich Coaching