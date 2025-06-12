PerformLine Announces the 2025 Catalysts of Compliance.

"This award not only reflects the impact of our voices, values, and force for good, but also the collective effort of transparency and continuous improvement every day." Steven Tesar, CC Bank Post this

The Catalysts of Compliance represent a distinguished class of leaders who understand that a strong marketing compliance program is a cornerstone of brand trust: protecting consumers, reinforcing brand reputation, and enhancing long-term business success. The Catalysts of Compliance embody that mission through their daily work, helping their organizations navigate complex regulations while promoting transparency, trust, and innovation. This year 18 individuals were selected to receive this prestigious honor.

Receiving the recognition, Krista Weaver, AVP Marketing Operations Officer at OMB Bank, stated "I am truly honored to be recognized among peers in this industry. Compliance isn't just about checking boxes, it's about constantly striving to make things better. I'm excited to join this elite group of Catalysts and to keep pushing the industry forward together."

Steven Tesar, VP of Community Bank Compliance at CC Bank, shared "This opportunity would not be possible without my co-workers and the PerformLine team that has been supportive and instrumental throughout this process. This award not only reflects the impact of our voices, values, and force for good, but also the collective effort of transparency and continuous improvement every day."

PerformLine's Sr. Director of Customer Marketing, Rhonda McGill, expressed the company's pride in recognizing their clients dedication to compliance and consumer protection, "Our team is honored to acknowledge the hard work and commitment of our many clients. Our Client Summit is an opportunity to celebrate industry professionals with the Kraken Awards. We understand that compliance is challenging, and we want to show these individuals that they are valued."

PerformLine is the category-leading marketing compliance technology for omni-channel oversight. Designed for today's complex marketing and communications landscape, PerformLine delivers end-to-end marketing compliance automation, from the review of material before publication to continuous live monitoring across consumer-facing channels, including the web, email, and social media—ensuring organizations stay compliant at scale while minimizing risk. With seamless integrations and powerful, ready-to-deploy AI capabilities, PerformLine empowers organizations to work more efficiently without sacrificing compliance rigor.

