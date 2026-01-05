PerformLine Appoints Chris Calhoun as Chief Executive Officer

"With strong momentum, continued investment from M33 Growth, and a clear AI-focused strategy, PerformLine is well positioned to scale while delivering compliance excellence for our clients." — Chris Calhoun, Chief Executive Officer, PerformLine. Post this

Chris joins PerformLine at a pivotal moment as demand continues to grow from banks, fintechs, and other regulated enterprises that need comprehensive compliance oversight across their marketing and sales ecosystems. This new phase of growth—fueled by additional investment from M33 Growth in PerformLine's continued AI product expansion—will focus on enabling clients to efficiently scale their go-to-market operations and drive operational and financial excellence.

PerformLine Founder Alex Baydin, and CEO for the past 18 years, will continue to serve as a Board Member and remain deeply engaged in the business. "I, and the rest of the Board of Directors, believe that Chris's experience scaling SaaS businesses serving highly regulated industries makes him the ideal leader to drive PerformLine's next chapter. I look forward to supporting PerformLine from a new perspective and am excited to see PerformLine build upon its legacy to reach new phases of growth," said Baydin.

On his appointment, Chris said, "I look forward to working with Alex, M33, and the PerformLine team on the next stage of growth for PerformLine. Alex has built a phenomenal business, which is evidenced in PerformLine's talented and dedicated employees, category-defining solutions, and blue-chip client base. With our current momentum, the additional investment from M33, and a strong AI-focused strategy, the future for PerformLine is bright."

"M33 is excited about this next phase," added Brian Shortsleeve, Co-Founder of M33 Growth. "Chris brings exactly the kind of operational excellence, financial discipline, and talent-building culture we need to scale PerformLine. We're confident that with Chris at the helm, PerformLine will accelerate its growth trajectory while remaining deeply committed to delivering compliance excellence for our clients."

About PerformLine

PerformLine is the industry-leading marketing compliance oversight platform for highly regulated industries. Our AI-powered, omni-channel solution monitors web, email, social media, calls, messages, and documents, enabling regulatory and marketing teams at banks, fintechs, and other regulated organizations to efficiently discover, review, and remediate compliance risk. With PerformLine, compliance is not just a requirement—it's a strategic advantage, helping organizations scale confidently while remaining audit-ready and aligned with regulatory standards. www.performline.com

About Chris Calhoun

Chris is an accomplished CEO and board director with over 25 years of experience in FinTech and SaaS businesses. He has held key roles in both public and private companies and has significant experience with VC- and private equity-backed portfolio companies. Chris was most recently a Board Director and CEO, Americas for Treasury Intelligence Solutions ("TIS"), a SaaS provider of B2B liquidity and payments solutions to Global 5000 companies, where he led a multi-year growth effort capped by a majority sale to Marlin Equity Partners in 2024. Prior to TIS, Chris was Chairman and CEO of Scivantage, a leading provider of enterprise wealth management and tax solutions to banks and brokerages. Scivantage was successfully exited in 2020 when it was acquired by Refinitiv (LSE: LSEG). From 2000 to 2020, Chris held various leadership roles at GAIN Capital (NYSE: GCAP), a global leader in online retail trading, including Chief Operating Officer, Board Director, and Risk Committee Chair. GAIN was acquired by StoneX (NASDAQ: SNEX) in 2020. Early in his career, Chris held the position of Chief Operating Officer of FNX Limited, a provider of trading and risk management solutions to money center banks. FNX was successfully exited and ultimately acquired by SunGard/FIS (NYSE: FIS).

About M33 Growth

M33 Growth is a venture and growth-stage investment firm that partners with founders and CEOs who have successfully bootstrapped their companies to strong growth and are positioned to rapidly scale their companies and break through as market leaders. With deep experience fueling sales and marketing engines, driving acquisitions, and building value through new product development, M33 Growth seeks to propel portfolio companies to succeed in their markets. Founded by veterans of renowned investment firms with considerable operational experience, the Boston-based firm seeks to invest in companies in the software, healthcare, and services sectors throughout North America. Learn more at www.m33growth.com

Media Contact

Ashley Cianci, PerformLine, 1 9198898940, [email protected], performline.com

SOURCE PerformLine