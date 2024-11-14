PerformLine Appoints Kristie Goodgion as Chief Financial Officer

With PerformLine's portfolio of globally renowned brands, a talented team, and its innovative, purpose-driven culture, I look forward to applying my expertise as a strategic financial leader as we continue to take bold, strategic action to achieve our goals. Post this

"I'm thrilled to join PerformLine at such an important time in the company's trajectory," said Goodgion. "With PerformLine's portfolio of globally renowned brands, a talented team, and its innovative, purpose-driven culture, I look forward to applying my expertise as a strategic financial leader as we continue to take bold, strategic action to achieve our goals."

With over two decades of extensive financial experience, most recently as CFO and Executive Director at Spark Networks SE, where she created and led the company's transformation plan, Goodgion has built financial infrastructures and operational strategies to drive robust growth and profitability. Over her career, she has successfully completed more than 15 acquisitions, four private equity sales, and handled complex M&A processes from due diligence through integration. She began her career at PricewaterhouseCoopers in their financial services group.

"We're excited to have Kristie join our leadership team and help lead us through our next phase of growth," said Alex Baydin, Founder and CEO of PerformLine. "Her proven ability to drive financial results and her deep experience managing complex financial operations make her the perfect fit to help PerformLine grow our footprint and strengthen our impact as we continue investing in our compliance solutions."

Compliance continues to be the transformational component to growth for brands in regulated markets, and the PerformLine platform, trusted by compliance teams and brands globally, provides complete sales and marketing compliance from discovery through remediation and reporting.

