PerformLine Appoints Veteran Technology Finance Leader Jim Corr as Chief Financial Officer

Corr joins PerformLine from TechCXO, where he was a partner providing fractional and interim CFO services to growing technology companies. He brings more than three decades of financial leadership experience in software and technology, including senior roles at startups, venture- and private equity–backed growth businesses, global financial institutions, and public accounting firms.

Prior to TechCXO, Corr served as Chief Financial Officer of Castellan Solutions, a private equity–backed SaaS provider of business continuity management software and services, and as CFO of Scivantage, a provider of enterprise wealth management and tax solutions to banks and brokerages. Earlier in his career, he held senior finance and operational leadership roles at Albridge Solutions and its successor organizations following acquisitions by PNC Bank and BNY Mellon.

"I'm thrilled to join PerformLine at this pivotal moment in the company's growth," said Corr. "PerformLine is helping leading organizations manage marketing compliance more efficiently and effectively across channels, and I'm excited to partner with Chris, the leadership team, and our investors to support the company's next phase of scale and innovation."

Corr has already begun engaging with teams across PerformLine and will work closely with leaders throughout the organization to support strategic planning, operational excellence, and long-term sustainable growth.

PerformLine is a leading provider of multi-channel marketing compliance technology for enterprises in highly regulated industries. The company's platform supports pre-publication review of marketing assets and post-publication monitoring across marketing channels including web, social, and email—helping organizations manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance, and protect their brands at scale. PerformLine is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey, and serves clients across financial services and other regulated markets.

