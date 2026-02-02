PerformLine Appoints Veteran Technology Finance Leader Jim Corr as Chief Financial Officer

PerformLine has appointed Jim Corr as Chief Financial Officer. Corr brings over 30 years of financial leadership experience in software and technology companies and will lead finance and accounting as PerformLine continues to scale. He most recently served as a partner at TechCXO and has held CFO roles at private equity–backed and enterprise SaaS companies.
MORRISTOWN, N.J., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PerformLine, a leader in multi-channel compliance technology for regulated industries, today announced the appointment of Jim Corr as Chief Financial Officer. Corr brings more than 30 years of financial management experience with a focus on software and technology companies and will lead PerformLine's finance, accounting, and related operational functions as the company accelerates its growth.
"Jim has spent his career helping software and technology businesses scale responsibly through periods of growth and change," said Chris Calhoun, Chief Executive Officer of PerformLine. "His experience building strong financial controls, raising capital, and partnering closely with boards and leadership teams makes him an ideal fit for PerformLine as we continue to expand our platform and our impact with customers. We're excited to welcome him to the team."
Corr joins PerformLine from TechCXO, where he was a partner providing fractional and interim CFO services to growing technology companies. He brings more than three decades of financial leadership experience in software and technology, including senior roles at startups, venture- and private equity–backed growth businesses, global financial institutions, and public accounting firms.
Prior to TechCXO, Corr served as Chief Financial Officer of Castellan Solutions, a private equity–backed SaaS provider of business continuity management software and services, and as CFO of Scivantage, a provider of enterprise wealth management and tax solutions to banks and brokerages. Earlier in his career, he held senior finance and operational leadership roles at Albridge Solutions and its successor organizations following acquisitions by PNC Bank and BNY Mellon.
"I'm thrilled to join PerformLine at this pivotal moment in the company's growth," said Corr. "PerformLine is helping leading organizations manage marketing compliance more efficiently and effectively across channels, and I'm excited to partner with Chris, the leadership team, and our investors to support the company's next phase of scale and innovation."
Corr has already begun engaging with teams across PerformLine and will work closely with leaders throughout the organization to support strategic planning, operational excellence, and long-term sustainable growth.
About PerformLine
PerformLine is a leading provider of multi-channel marketing compliance technology for enterprises in highly regulated industries. The company's platform supports pre-publication review of marketing assets and post-publication monitoring across marketing channels including web, social, and email—helping organizations manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance, and protect their brands at scale. PerformLine is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey, and serves clients across financial services and other regulated markets.
For more information, visit www.performline.com.
Media Contact
Ashley Cianci, PerformLine, 1 9198898940, [email protected], performline.com
SOURCE PerformLine
