PerformLine Expands Compliance Rulebooks to Keep Pace with Evolving Market Tactics

To boost accuracy and broaden monitoring coverage, PerformLine has rolled out a major update to its compliance rulebooks. Driven by insights into today's marketplace tactics, this enhancement empowers brands to proactively reduce compliance risks.

MORRISTOWN, N.J., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PerformLine, the modern marketing compliance platform with experience, announced a major update to its rulebooks, further strengthening its ability to discover and monitor for marketing compliance at scale. With over 1.1 billion compliance observations made within the PerformLine platform to date, the data shows the evolution of marketing compliance due to ecosystem turbulence and changing marketing tactics.

Over 21% of compliance leaders report that Unfair, Deceptive, or Abusive Acts or Practices (UDAAP) compliance remains one of the most concerning areas for organizations to monitor due to its broad and often ambiguous regulatory standards. To enhance accuracy and expand monitoring capabilities, PerformLine has introduced an extensive update, adding over 3,500 new terms and phrases to its compliance rulebooks. This update is informed by insights into current marketplace tactics, ensuring that brands can proactively mitigate compliance risks.

"As marketing channels and strategies evolve, so do compliance risks," said Paul Wilmore, COO at PerformLine. "By continuously refining our rulebooks with experience-enhanced insights, we empower financial institutions and other regulated industries to stay ahead of compliance challenges with confidence."

Compliance continues to be the transformational component to growth for any consumer-facing brand. With these latest enhancements, PerformLine reinforces its commitment to delivering future-proof compliance solutions that enable organizations to maintain consumer trust, reduce regulatory exposure, and drive sustainable growth.

