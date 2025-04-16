PerformLine Expands Executive Team to Accelerate Innovation and Growth

Company names new VP of Product and Chief Revenue Officer as it drives continued product and customer expansion

MORRISTOWN, N.J., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PerformLine, the leading provider of omni-channel marketing compliance technology, today announced two key leadership appointments: Margaret Tuohy as Vice President of Product, and John Zanzarella as Chief Revenue Officer. These strategic moves come as PerformLine continues a period of sustained strategic growth and signals the company's unceasing investment in innovation and client success.

Margaret Tuohy joins PerformLine as Vice President, Product, where she will lead product strategy, AI innovation, and roadmap execution to support the company's mission of delivering cutting-edge compliance solutions. With a proven track record at Fortune 500 firms like ADP and GE Capital and deep experience building scalable enterprise platforms, Tuohy brings a unique blend of strategic vision and executional agility. Her leadership will be central to advancing PerformLine's AI-driven capabilities—working cross-functionally with engineering, product, and customer success teams to enhance innovation and efficiency across the platform. As PerformLine continues to evolve its technology to meet the growing demand for marketing compliance and intelligent oversight, Tuohy will help shape the next generation of AI-integrated solutions for regulated industries.

John Zanzarella steps into the role of Chief Revenue Officer, responsible for overseeing all revenue-generating functions, including sales, revenue operations, and customer success. With extensive experience in growing teams and revenue at PerformLine, John will spearhead efforts to expand PerformLine's market presence and deepen its client relationships, ensuring alignment between the company's go-to-market execution and customer outcomes.

"The addition of Margaret to our executive team and John expanding his leadership across functions are major milestones for PerformLine," said Alex Baydin, CEO and Founder of PerformLine. "Margaret's product expertise and John's revenue leadership will help scale our business and deliver even greater value to our clients as we continue to grow. Their leadership comes at a pivotal time, and I'm excited for what we'll achieve together."

PerformLine remains the trusted compliance partner for enterprises navigating the challenges of brand and regulatory oversight across marketing channels. These leadership appointments reinforce the company's commitment to product excellence and customer-centric growth as it continues to lead the industry in marketing compliance innovation.

About PerformLine

PerformLine is the category-leading marketing compliance technology for omni-channel oversight. Designed for today's complex marketing and communications landscape, PerformLine delivers end-to-end marketing compliance automation, from the review of material before publication to continuous live monitoring across consumer-facing channels, including the web, email, and social media—ensuring organizations stay compliant at scale while minimizing risk. With seamless integrations and powerful, ready-to-deploy AI capabilities, PerformLine empowers organizations to work more efficiently without sacrificing compliance rigor.

For more information, visit www.performline.com.

