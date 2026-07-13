PerformLine Launches Pre-Publication Scanner, Bringing AI-Powered Compliance Review to Marketing Creative

"Compliance rarely comes down to an exact phrase. It lives in context, in the near-misses and paraphrases, and increasingly in the imagery and disclosures that surround the copy. That's exactly what Pre-Publication Scanner is built to catch," said Bogdan Arsenie, CTO of PerformLine. Post this

Pre-Publication Scanner addresses both problems. A reviewer uploads a marketing asset, and the scanner evaluates it against the regulations that apply to the institution and its brand guidelines at the same time, assessing regulatory requirements and brand standards in a single pass. Every finding is returned with the specific violation, the regulatory basis, a severity level, and a plain-language explanation of why it may be a problem, along with a suggested compliant rewrite. Each asset receives a 0 to 100 compliance score that maps to a clear pass, warning, or fail verdict, so reviewers know at a glance what needs attention before an asset goes out.

Review extends beyond the written word. Pre-Publication Scanner detects and assesses images and visual elements across every supported content type, checking the font sizing, prominence, and placement of required disclosures. Whether an issue lives in the copy, a disclosure, or an image, the scanner evaluates the full asset rather than the text alone.

"Compliance teams are producing and reviewing more marketing creative, across more channels, than any manual process can keep up with," said Chris Calhoun, CEO of PerformLine. "What sets Pre-Publication Scanner apart is what sits behind it: the compliance knowledge PerformLine has built over more than 15 years in regulated financial services. It brings real intelligence to that review, understanding what an asset actually says, explaining every issue in plain language, and showing teams how to fix it before anything reaches a consumer. For an enterprise, that depth of experience is the difference between AI you can trust and AI you have to double-check."

Pre-Publication Scanner is the first PerformLine channel built on the company's new contextual compliance monitoring framework, which evaluates content for meaning and context. It joins PerformLine's established monitoring across AI responses, web, social, email, call, and message channels to give institutions coverage across the full content lifecycle, from pre-publication review through post-publication monitoring. It integrates directly into the tools marketing teams already use, including Figma, Jira, Workfront, monday.com, Aprimo, Smartsheet, and Asana, so teams can get compliance feedback without leaving their content workspace. Reviewers can turn any scan into a case in one click and track it through resolution, creating a complete, timestamped record from submission through remediation.

"Compliance rarely comes down to an exact phrase. It lives in context, in the near-misses and paraphrases, and increasingly in the imagery and disclosures that surround the copy," said Bogdan Arsenie, CTO of PerformLine. "We built Pre-Publication Scanner on Models grounded in each client's own compliance standards and brand guidelines, so it understands what an asset actually communicates and holds it to that client's specific standards. But a model is only as good as the compliance knowledge behind it. Ours is informed by the expertise and patterns PerformLine has refined across the most heavily regulated corners of financial services. That depth is what makes the findings accurate and relevant rather than noisy, and it is not something a newer, general-purpose AI can replicate overnight."

To learn more about Pre-Publication Scanner or to request a demonstration, visit https://performline.com/products/pre-publication/.

About PerformLine:

PerformLine is a leading provider of multi-channel marketing compliance technology for enterprises in highly regulated industries. The company's platform supports pre-publication review of marketing assets and post-publication monitoring across marketing channels including AI responses, web, social, and email, helping organizations manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance, and protect their brands at scale. PerformLine is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey, and serves clients across financial services and other regulated markets.

For more information, visit www.performline.com.

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Ashley Cianci, PerformLine, 1 9198898940, [email protected], www.performline.com

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SOURCE PerformLine