PerformLine Releases 2025 State of Marketing Compliance Report

New data reveals top challenges, trends, and opportunities in marketing compliance across regulated industries.

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PerformLine, the industry leader in omni-channel compliance technology, has published its highly anticipated 2025 State of Marketing Compliance Report. This annual report provides a comprehensive look at the evolving marketing compliance landscape, offering exclusive insights from compliance and marketing leaders across financial services, fintech, mortgage, and other regulated industries.

This year's findings underscore the ongoing challenges many organizations face in building effective marketing compliance programs, with resource constraints and limited automation creating significant hurdles. Despite these obstacles, the data shows that organizations recognize the power of technology to bridge these gaps, enabling more efficient monitoring, risk mitigation, and compliance oversight.

Key Findings:

Lean Compliance Teams: A significant 78% of organizations reported having compliance teams of five or fewer members. Despite their size, these teams remain optimistic, with 71% anticipating stability or growth in the coming year.

Manual Processes Hindering Efficiency: Approximately 73% of respondents described their marketing compliance programs as semi-automated or entirely manual, indicating a reliance on processes that may impede operational efficiency.

Increased Investment in Compliance Technology: Compliance monitoring technology has become a top investment priority, with 79% of respondents reporting that their organization allocates a significant portion of their budget to enhance automation and oversight capabilities.

Emphasis on Third-Party Oversight: With 84% of organizations holding partners and third parties to high compliance standards, there's a clear focus on mitigating risks associated with external collaborations.

"One of our core missions at PerformLine is to empower compliance leaders with both the technology and knowledge needed to ensure that their organization and partners provide transparent and accurate information to consumers across any channel," said Gianna Kennedy, Content Marketing Manager at PerformLine. "This report provides invaluable insights and is a must-read for every organization looking to elevate their marketing compliance program."

Click here to download a copy of the 2025 State of Marketing Compliance Report.

