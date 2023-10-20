PerformLine Releases Annual Complaint Risk Signal Report: An Analysis of Consumer Complaints Submitted to the CFPB

As regulatory scrutiny increases amidst turbulent market conditions, this report continues to serve as a valuable tool by highlighting important trends and insights around consumer complaints and enforcement actions. Post this

As regulatory scrutiny increases amidst turbulent market conditions, this report continues to serve as a valuable tool by highlighting important trends and insights around consumer complaints and enforcement actions.

Detailed in this:

Consumer complaints and trends by product

The impact of regulators' focus on protecting vulnerable populations, including military servicemembers and older consumers

Enforcement trends by year, consumer relief by year, and under each Director

How to avoid consumer complaints with a strong marketing compliance program

"At PerformLine, our mission has always been to empower compliance leaders with the technology, tools, and knowledge they need to ensure their organization and partners provide transparent and accurate information to consumers across any channel," said Paul Wilmore, COO of PerformLine. "Armed with the knowledge from this report, paired with PerformLine's omni-channel compliance solution, companies can proactively monitor marketing communications to better protect consumers and avoid the complaints that lead to investigations and enforcement actions by the CFPB."

To download a copy of PerformLine's 2023 Complaint Risk Signal Report, click here.

