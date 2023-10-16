PerformLine's CEO Alex Baydin to Speak at Money20/20 on Compliance and Banking Efficiencies

PerformLine Founder and CEO Alex Baydin will speak at Money20/20 alongside Harsha Raghunath, Head of Product Compliance at Stripe, and Babette Reynolds, Head of Enterprise Compliance Program Office at Truist. Tweet this

With regulators honing in on consumer protection issues at the same time the marketing and partnership ecosystem is becoming increasingly complex it can seem impossible for banks and fintechs to manage the deluge of compliance concerns, let alone be efficient at it. Join industry experts as they share their playbooks on how they are mastering compliance to create a safe system for all.

The group will cover the following topics:

how banks and fintechs are developing lower-risk relationships

the use of automation for comprehensive oversight

ways to enable compliant partnerships while reducing resource fatigue

Money20/20 was founded in 2011 and is the leading global stage where the most innovative people in payments, fintech, and the broader financial services industry share insights and connect.

To learn how to leverage comprehensive and efficient marketing compliance oversight, or to book a meeting on-site meeting with an expert visit: https://events.performline.com/money2020-2023

About PerformLine

PerformLine is the leading platform for omni-channel compliance oversight. Its cloud-based platform is mission-critical for companies to discover, monitor and act on compliance risk in their marketing, sales, and partner channels. Through sophisticated technology, the PerformLine platform provides end-to-end marketing compliance automation, from the review of material before publication to continuous live monitoring across consumer-facing channels including the web, email, social media, calls, and messages. PerformLine is trusted by consumer finance brands and global organizations to make efficient marketing compliance their competitive advantage. Learn more at PerformLine.com

Media Contact

Claire Milazzo, PerformLine, 1 9735902305, [email protected], www.PerformLine.com

SOURCE PerformLine