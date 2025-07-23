PerformYard Appoints Sean Dunn as Chief Executive Officer

"Sean isn't just a dynamic product and sales leader – he's a natural leader who rallies his team around a shared vision," said Carter Griffin, General Partner, Updata Partners. Post this

"Sean has been a transformational leader for PerformYard," said former CEO Ben Hastings. "His strategic vision, operational excellence, and ability to build and coach high-performing teams have been key drivers of our success. I'm confident he will continue to lead PerformYard to new heights in the performance management space."

"Sean isn't just a dynamic product and sales leader – he's a natural leader who rallies his team around a shared vision," said Carter Griffin, General Partner, Updata Partners. "We're excited to continue backing PerformYard, where Sean and the team will continue to help organizations thrive through best-in-class performance management."

As CEO, Dunn will focus on accelerating PerformYard's growth, expanding market presence, and continuing to deliver innovative performance management solutions to customers worldwide.

"I'm honored to lead PerformYard into its next chapter," said Dunn. "Our team has built something truly special. I'm excited to work with our talented employees, board members, and partners to continue delivering exceptional value to our customers and drive sustainable growth."

Former CEO Ben Hastings will remain with PerformYard through the end of 2025 to support the transition and will continue as a board member and advisor.

About PerformYard: PerformYard is a comprehensive employee performance management platform that enables organizations to streamline performance reviews, conduct regular check-ins, manage goals, facilitate continuous feedback, and run engagement surveys. The platform helps organizations develop high-performance cultures through integrated performance management tools.

Media Contact

Drew Detzler, PerformYard, 1 571-534-4779, [email protected], performyard.com

SOURCE PerformYard