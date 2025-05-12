PerformYard Introduces New Meetings Product: The Smarter Way to Elevate 1:1s

"Too often, 1:1 meetings become a disconnected series of conversations without a clear path forward," said PerformYard CEO Ben Hastings. "We built Meetings to solve this challenge—turning discussions into documented actions and making performance tracking easier than ever." Post this

"Too often, 1:1 meetings become a disconnected series of conversations without a clear path forward," said PerformYard CEO Ben Hastings. "We built Meetings to solve this challenge—turning discussions into documented actions and making performance tracking easier than ever."

Why PerformYard Built Meetings

PerformYard recognizes that 1:1 meetings are essential for employee growth, feedback, and alignment. However, these meetings often suffer from inconsistent follow-ups, scattered documentation, and a lack of structure. PerformYard built Meetings to provide a collaborative solution that ensures discussions are productive and available to surface easily during performance reviews.

What is PerformYard's Approach to Meetings

The approach is rooted in simplicity and impact. PerformYard Meetings empowers managers and employees to create shared, evolving agendas, ensuring every meeting stays relevant and purposeful.

Actionable tasks integrate into the Meetings workflow, ensuring that discussions translate into real progress. By emphasizing visibility and accountability, the approach makes meetings a consistent driver of performance and professional development.

The Power of Performance Management and Meetings Together

When used together, PerformYard's Performance Management and Meetings products create a multiplied impact beyond what either can achieve alone. Meetings provide the ongoing documentation and discussions that feed directly into performance reviews, eliminating the need for last-minute scrambling for notes. At the same time, Performance Management ensures that meetings remain aligned with organizational goals, career growth, and key objectives.

PerformYard Meetings is the launchpad for smarter, more effective conversations. Whether for managers striving for better alignment or employees looking for clear direction, this powerful tool ensures that every 1:1 is productive, organized, and results-driven.

For more information and a product tour, visit performyard.com.

