PerformYard Launches Comprehensive Survey Tool to Centralize Employee Feedback Collection

"Organizations are drowning in survey tools that create data silos and fragment the employee experience," said Ben Hastings, PerformYard CEO. "Our clients were asking for a way to gather all types of employee feedback within the same trusted platform they use for performance management. PerformYard Surveys delivers that unified approach while providing the flexibility to address any organizational feedback needs."

Unlike specialized tools that focus on specific metrics, PerformYard Surveys provides organizations with total flexibility to gather feedback across their entire employee lifecycle – from onboarding questionnaires and change management assessments to exit interviews and annual company surveys.

What is PerformYard's Approach to Surveys

PerformYard Surveys emphasizes simplicity and flexibility without sacrificing functionality. The platform's drag-and-drop interface allows HR teams to create professional, custom surveys in seconds without technical expertise.

Key capabilities of PerformYard Surveys include:

Custom Survey Creation: Build professional surveys using an intuitive drag-and-drop interface for any HR initiative or organizational need

Centralized Management Dashboard: Oversee multiple survey initiatives simultaneously with real-time progress tracking and response monitoring

Flexible Distribution Options: Deploy surveys organization-wide or target specific employee groups with simple link sharing

Real-Time Response Tracking: Monitor participation rates and responses as they flow in, enabling immediate insights and faster decision-making

Seamless Data Export: Download results in CSV format for stakeholder sharing and advanced analysis

The Power of Performance Management and Surveys Together

Organizations can collect survey feedback in the same tool they use to track performance trends, creating a more complete picture of employee experience. For example, organizations can now analyze onboarding survey responses alongside performance indicators or examine connections between exit interview feedback and performance review patterns.

PerformYard Surveys is available immediately. The product maintains the same security protocols and user experience standards that have made PerformYard a trusted solution for performance management.

For more information and a product tour, visit performyard.com.

