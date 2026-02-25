Perhaps Agency Launches at eTail West, Introducing a Full-Funnel Partner Marketing Model

"Full-funnel partner marketing isn't one hero channel; it's about building an ecosystem where affiliates, creators and media partners work together to move a customer from first touch to lasting loyalty." — Jen Root, Managing Director, Perhaps Post this

Perhaps pairs advertisers with vetted publishers, creators and media partners, aligning campaigns with high-intent audiences and measurable outcomes across the full customer journey.

The launch comes as brands navigate rising paid media costs, fragmented attribution and shifting discovery behavior influenced by AI-generated search and answer engines. Traditional agency models often separate affiliate, influencer and media programs, limiting visibility and slowing optimization. Perhaps was formed in response to that gap, offering a partner marketing strategy built for speed, transparency and return on ad spend.

With more than two decades of affiliate and influencer marketing experience, the Perhaps team delivers strategic partner alignment, consultative account management and ongoing performance optimization. They blend human expertise with AI-driven analytics to improve partner selection, targeting precision, messaging clarity and conversion efficiency.

Perhaps supports the full lifecycle of partner marketing, including media strategy, affiliate and influencer alignment and account management. By focusing on high-intent audiences, curated partner ecosystem and performance-based compensation, Perhaps positions partner marketing as a scalable growth channel for modern retail and direct-to-consumer brands.

About Perhaps: Perhaps is a full-funnel partner marketing agency, focused on driving incremental growth and scale for innovative brands. With over two decades of industry expertise, the agency applies a client-first approach, building proven methodologies that help brands reach engaged, high-intent audiences.

