Perimeter Holdings USA Launches as Parent Company Supporting Legacy Fence and Gate Businesses

Perimeter Holdings USA has launched as a new parent company quietly backing several of the region's most established fence, gate, and ironwork businesses. Built to strengthen legacy companies without changing how they operate day to day, Perimeter provides shared infrastructure and long-term support while keeping service local, personal, and accountable across New York and Connecticut.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Perimeter Holdings USA has officially launched as the parent company for a group of long-established fence, gate, and ironwork businesses serving residential, commercial, and municipal clients across New York and Connecticut.

The Perimeter Holdings USA portfolio includes Salem Fence Co., Westchester Automated Gate, Salem Iron Works, Riverside Fence, Silvestri Fencing, Westchester Fences, and Fence Source — family-run and legacy brands with decades of local history, skilled teams, and deep roots in the communities they serve.

Perimeter Holdings USA was formed to provide shared operational infrastructure, long-term investment, and strategic support while preserving the identity, leadership, and crews that built each company's reputation.

"These businesses were built on reputation and relationships," said Jerry Lewis, Chief Executive Officer & President of Perimeter Holdings USA. "Perimeter exists to protect that legacy — not replace it. Our role is to strengthen what already works and ensure these companies are positioned to serve their communities for decades to come."

Customers will continue working with the same local companies, teams, and leadership they know. The changes introduced by Perimeter Holdings USA are largely behind the scenes, focused on operations, technology, talent development, and long-term stability.

"This isn't about rebranding local companies or changing how they operate day to day," Lewis added. "It's about giving them the support and structure of a larger platform while keeping service personal, accountable, and local."

Collectively, Perimeter Holdings USA companies specialize in residential and commercial fencing, automated gates and access control, custom iron fabrication, pergolas, and wholesale fence supplies for small contractors. The combined size and scale of its member companies puts Perimeter at the forefront of the markets and geographies it serves.

Perimeter Holdings USA has offices in Mahopac, NY and Ridgefield CT and has an unmatched presence across Westchester County, Fairfield County, and surrounding communities. The company plans to continue investing in skilled trades, local hiring, and disciplined growth throughout the Northeast.

About Perimeter Holdings USA

Perimeter Holdings USA is an investment and operating platform focused on perimeter and access solutions, including fencing, automated gates, ironwork, pergolas, and related services. The company partners with established, family-run, and legacy contractors — providing shared systems, operational support, and long-term capital while preserving local identity, craftsmanship, and community trust.

