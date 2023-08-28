Perinatal Mood Disorders, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain an overview of the perinatal period and its associated psychiatric conditions, focusing on perinatal mood disorders. The featured speakers will discuss the current landscape of available therapies for perinatal mood disorders, current gaps in treatment, the regulatory landscape and considerations for clinical trials.
TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Postpartum depression affects 14 percent of women and is unique in that it can be a devastating disease to both mother and child.
Postpartum depression impairs maternal functioning, is associated with poor nutrition and health in the offspring, and can interfere with breastfeeding, maternal-infant bonding, and the care of the infant. In addition, postpartum depression is associated with abnormal development, cognitive impairment, and psychopathology in the children. Among patients with postpartum depression, onset occurs before or during pregnancy in approximately 50 percent.
Register to gain insights into perinatal mood disorders, available therapies and clinical trial considerations from a multidisciplinary team in this webinar.
Join experts from ICON plc., Dr. Monica Lee, MD, Medical Director, Medical Affairs; and Dr. Louisa Steinberg, MD, PhD, Senior Director, Drug Development and Consulting Services, for the live webinar on Monday, September 18, 2023, at 12pm EDT (9am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Perinatal Mood Disorders.
