Peritas AI Introduces an Agentic Surgical Platform for Perioperative Orchestration

"The next generation of healthcare technology will live inside the environments where care is delivered. Peritas AI is building an agentic platform that allows surgical operations to perceive what is happening, orchestrate resources and support execution in real time." Post this

While surgical technology has advanced dramatically inside the operating room, the systems that prepare and support surgery remain largely manual and fragmented. Every procedure requires hundreds of instruments, assets, workflows and teams to align at exactly the right moment — yet most hospitals still rely on disconnected software and manual coordination to make it happen.

Peritas AI is building an agentic platform that orchestrates surgical operations across the perioperative environment, enabling surgical systems to perceive what is happening, coordinate resources and support execution in real time.

By combining multimodal perception, agentic AI coordination systems and embodied robotics, the platform allows surgical environments to understand procedural context as procedures unfold — synchronizing instruments, implants, equipment and teams across the surgical workflow.

The system is designed to support surgical teams rather than replace them, extending operational awareness and helping ensure the right resources are available when they are needed.

Peritas AI's architecture leverages physical AI infrastructure from NVIDIA, including the Isaac for Healthcare robotics platform, to train and simulate intelligent systems capable of operating safely within hospital environments.

"AI has transformed how healthcare analyzes information, but it has not yet transformed how care actually operates," said Cortney Knoll, President and Chief Executive Officer of Peritas AI.

"The next generation of healthcare technology will live inside the environments where care is delivered. Peritas AI is building an agentic platform that allows surgical operations to perceive what is happening, orchestrate resources and support execution in real time."

For surgeons, the problem is deeply familiar.

"In the operating room, success depends on precise coordination between people, instruments, implants and technology," said Martin Roche, MD, Founder and Executive Chairman of Peritas AI.

"Even small breakdowns in preparation or workflow can create friction for the surgical team. By embedding intelligence directly into these environments, we can build systems that actively support clinicians and help surgical teams focus entirely on the patient."

"Healthcare is entering an era where intelligent systems will not only analyze medical data, but actively support how care is delivered." said David Niewolny, Vice President of Healthcare and Life Sciences Business Development at NVIDIA. "Peritas AI is pioneering a new category of AI-native surgical infrastructure by embodying agentic AI directly into the perioperative environment. Built on NVIDIA's physical AI infrastructure, this approach enables surgical systems to perceive context, coordinate resources and help surgical teams operate with greater precision and efficiency."

Peritas AI believes this approach represents the beginning of a new generation of AI-native surgical infrastructure, where perception, orchestration and execution operate together to support modern surgical care.

Media Contact

Cortney Knoll, Peritas AI, 1 9549986002, [email protected], https://www.peritas.ai

SOURCE Peritas AI