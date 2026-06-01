Perixx Brings World Cup Vibes to the Desktop with a Soccer Trackball

As soccer fans worldwide gear up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Perixx is bringing the excitement to the desktop with the PERIPRO-303FTB Soccer Trackball. As the market's only soccer-ball-design trackball, it combines soccer-inspired style with smooth and precise tracking performance through Perixx's proprietary Illuminated Particle Layer technology. Compatible with Perixx trackball mice and most 1.34-inch trackball mice from other brands, it offers a unique way to personalize any workspace while celebrating the world's favorite sport.

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicking off this June, soccer fans everywhere are getting ready to celebrate the world's biggest sporting event. Perixx is joining the excitement with the Soccer Trackball, giving trackball mouse users a fun and unique way to bring soccer vibes into their everyday workspace.

Bringing FIFA World Cup Spirit to Every Desk

As a leading innovator in the trackball market, Perixx introduces the PERIPRO-303FTB — the market's only soccer-ball-design trackball inspired by the world's most popular sport. More than just a replacement trackball, it has become one of Perixx's signature accessories, offering users a distinctive way to showcase their passion for soccer and personalizing their trackball mouse setup.

Whether you're following every match, supporting your favorite national team, or simply enjoying the tournament atmosphere, the soccer-themed trackball adds a playful touch to any workspace. Designed for soccer fans, desk setup enthusiasts, and long-time trackball mouse users, the trackball brings the excitement of the game directly to the desktop.

Illuminated Particle Layer Technology for Smooth Tracking

While the soccer ball design is what catches the eye first, performance remains at the heart of the PERIPRO-303FTB.

The trackball uses Perixx's specialized Illuminated Particle Layer technology, designed to support precise optical sensor tracking while preserving the vivid soccer ball pattern. Combined with a glossy coating and precision spherical construction, it delivers smooth, responsive control for office work, browsing, creative tasks, and multi-screen navigation.

Compatible with Popular 1.34-inch Trackball Mice

Trackball mice are widely appreciated for their ergonomic design and space-saving benefits, allowing users to control the cursor without moving the entire mouse. This makes them especially suitable for compact workspaces, office desks, creative setups, and long hours of computer use.

The PERIPRO-303FTB is compatible with many popular 1.34 Inches trackball mouse models from Perixx, such as the PERIMICE-517, PERIMICE-717, PERIMICE-520, and PERIMICE-720. This broad compatibility allows users to personalize their ergonomic and space-saving trackball mouse setup without replacing the entire device.

The trackball is compatible with most of the 1.34 Inches trackball mice from other brands as well.

More Ways to Show Your Sporting Spirit

For users who prefer a different classic sport, Perixx also offers a baseball-themed replacement trackball, providing another creative way to add personality and style to a desktop setup.

The PERIPRO-303FTB Soccer Trackball is available through the official Perixx website and Amazon store:

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0D4F48CLC

Website: https://perixx.com/products/peripro-303_sport?variant=46153221243139

Amazon Price: $24.99

Video: https://youtu.be/9NtXZZMv-W8

Media Contact

Jonah Liang, Perixx Computer GmbH, 49 211 56948800, [email protected], www.perixx.com

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SOURCE Perixx Computer GmbH