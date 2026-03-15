Perixx Introduces the PERIMICE-713LR Series, Bringing a Classic Ergonomic Mouse Design to Left-Handed Users with Dual Charging

"With the PERIMICE-713LR Series, we wanted to bring a classic ergonomic mouse design to left-handed users while also making charging more flexible for everyday use." Jonah Liang, CEO of Perixx Computer Post this

For years, this ergonomic mouse style has been a familiar option for right-handed users. With the PERIMICE-713LR Series, Perixx now extends that experience to the left-handed community, offering a vertical design that supports a natural handshake-style grip and a more relaxed hand position during everyday work.

At the same time, the series adds more flexibility with dual charging support. The mouse supports both USB-C wired charging and wireless charging, and is also compatible with standard wireless charging pads. This gives users more freedom to choose the charging setup that best fits their desk.

The PERIMICE-713LR Series is available in two versions: one with a wireless charging pad included, and another without the charging pad for users who prefer to use their own existing charger.

For daily use, the mouse includes a 2.4 GHz wireless connection, quiet click buttons, a 6-button layout, and four DPI settings — 1000, 1600, 2400, and 3200 — for different tasks and screen setups.

With the PERIMICE-713LR Series, Perixx expands a well-known ergonomic mouse design into a new category, giving left-handed users a dedicated option while also introducing more convenient charging to the series.

"With the PERIMICE-713LR Series, we wanted to bring a classic ergonomic mouse design to left-handed users while also making charging more flexible for everyday use."

Jonha Liang, CEO of Perixx

Availability

The PERIMICE-713LR Series is available on Amazon and through selected Perixx sales channels.

Product links:

Version with wireless charging pad: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GDQS56D6

Version without wireless charging pad: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GDQY3538

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

About Perixx

Perixx is a Germany-based brand specializing in computer peripherals and workspace accessories. The company develops practical products for everyday computing, with a focus on comfort, usability, and reliable performance.

Media Contact

Nerissa Lam, Perixx Computer GmbH, 49 21156948800, [email protected], https://perixx.com/

SOURCE Perixx Computer GmbH