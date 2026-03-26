Perixx Launches PERIMICE-719R/RX: A Rechargeable Ergonomic Vertical Mouse Designed for Smaller Hands

With the PERIMICE-719 Series, we focused on delivering ergonomic comfort in a size that better fits a wider range of users Post this

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FK1MK7NV

PERIMICE-719RX, Wireless Ergonomic Vertical Rechargeable Mouse with Charging Pad

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FBMMGYSJ

At the core of the PERIMICE-719 Series is its ergonomic vertical design, which keeps the wrist in a neutral, upright "handshake" position. This helps reduce strain and discomfort compared to a traditional mouse, making it a practical solution for long hours of work, whether in office environments or home setups.

What sets the PERIMICE-719 apart within the ergonomic lineup is its size optimization. Designed specifically for women and users with small to medium hands, this model addresses a common issue where standard ergonomic mice feel too large. By accommodating hand lengths under 18.05 cm (approximately 7.1 inches), the PERIMICE-719 offers improved control, enhanced comfort, and a more natural fit for everyday use.

In addition to its ergonomic benefits, the PERIMICE-719 Series provides flexible charging options for modern workspaces. It supports both USB-C wired charging and wireless charging compatibility, allowing users to choose the most convenient method for their setup. The included USB-C to USB-A cable ensures easy wired charging, while wireless charging provides a cable-free alternative.

The series is available in two versions. The PERIMICE-719RX includes a wireless charging pad for a complete setup, supporting 7.5W (iPhone), 10W (Samsung), and 5W (other devices), while the PERIMICE-719R is designed for users who prefer to use their own charging solution.

The mouse features a soft rubber-coated surface for a secure grip and smooth scrolling for everyday use. It also includes quiet left and right click buttons, making it well-suited for office and home office environments where reduced noise helps maintain focus. Users may require a short adjustment period due to the ergonomic shape, but most adapt within one to two weeks and experience improved comfort over time.

The PERIMICE-719 Series is compatible with Windows 7, 8, 10, and 11, macOS 10.12 or later, and Android 4.3 or later. It supports efficient charging performance with up to 10W via wired USB-C and up to 5W via wireless charging, depending on the setup.

"With the PERIMICE-719 Series, we focused on delivering ergonomic comfort in a size that better fits a wider range of users" said Jonah Liang, CEO of Perixx. "By combining a smaller form factor with flexible charging and reliable wireless performance, we aim to provide a practical solution for everyday productivity."

Availability

The PERIMICE-719RX and PERIMICE-719R are now available on Amazon and through selected Perixx sales channels. For more information, please visit [website link] or contact [media contact information].

About Perixx

Perixx is a Germany-based brand specializing in computer peripherals and workspace accessories. The company develops practical products for everyday computing, with a focus on comfort, usability, and reliable performance.

Perixx Computer GmbH

Heerdter Landstr. 189e

Dusseldorf, Germany

https://perixx.com/

Media Contact

Nerissa Lam, Perixx Computer GmbH, 49 21156948800, [email protected], https://perixx.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Perixx Computer GmbH