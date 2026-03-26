Perixx Launches PERIMICE-719R/RX: A Rechargeable Ergonomic Vertical Mouse Designed for Smaller Hands

Perixx has launched the PERIMICE-719R/RX Series, a wireless ergonomic vertical mouse designed for users with small to medium hands. It features a vertical "handshake" design to reduce wrist strain, a compact size for better fit and control, and quiet buttons for office-friendly use. The mouse supports both USB-C wired and wireless charging. Two versions are available: the 719RX includes a wireless charging pad, while the 719R does not. It is compatible with Windows, macOS, and Android, and is built for comfortable, everyday productivity.
A practical product launch article with key specifications included. The series is available as PERIMICE-719RX with a charging pad and PERIMICE-719R without one.
DUSSELDORF, Germany, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Perixx has introduced the PERIMICE-719R/RX Series, a new wireless ergonomic vertical mouse designed specifically for women seeking a more natural hand position, reliable everyday performance, and flexible charging options. With a focus on comfort and usability, this series also provides an excellent fit for users with smaller hand sizes.
PERIMICE-719R, Wireless Ergonomic Vertical Rechargeable Mouse
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FK1MK7NV
PERIMICE-719RX, Wireless Ergonomic Vertical Rechargeable Mouse with Charging Pad
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FBMMGYSJ
At the core of the PERIMICE-719 Series is its ergonomic vertical design, which keeps the wrist in a neutral, upright "handshake" position. This helps reduce strain and discomfort compared to a traditional mouse, making it a practical solution for long hours of work, whether in office environments or home setups.
What sets the PERIMICE-719 apart within the ergonomic lineup is its size optimization. Designed specifically for women and users with small to medium hands, this model addresses a common issue where standard ergonomic mice feel too large. By accommodating hand lengths under 18.05 cm (approximately 7.1 inches), the PERIMICE-719 offers improved control, enhanced comfort, and a more natural fit for everyday use.
In addition to its ergonomic benefits, the PERIMICE-719 Series provides flexible charging options for modern workspaces. It supports both USB-C wired charging and wireless charging compatibility, allowing users to choose the most convenient method for their setup. The included USB-C to USB-A cable ensures easy wired charging, while wireless charging provides a cable-free alternative.
The series is available in two versions. The PERIMICE-719RX includes a wireless charging pad for a complete setup, supporting 7.5W (iPhone), 10W (Samsung), and 5W (other devices), while the PERIMICE-719R is designed for users who prefer to use their own charging solution.
The mouse features a soft rubber-coated surface for a secure grip and smooth scrolling for everyday use. It also includes quiet left and right click buttons, making it well-suited for office and home office environments where reduced noise helps maintain focus. Users may require a short adjustment period due to the ergonomic shape, but most adapt within one to two weeks and experience improved comfort over time.
The PERIMICE-719 Series is compatible with Windows 7, 8, 10, and 11, macOS 10.12 or later, and Android 4.3 or later. It supports efficient charging performance with up to 10W via wired USB-C and up to 5W via wireless charging, depending on the setup.
"With the PERIMICE-719 Series, we focused on delivering ergonomic comfort in a size that better fits a wider range of users" said Jonah Liang, CEO of Perixx. "By combining a smaller form factor with flexible charging and reliable wireless performance, we aim to provide a practical solution for everyday productivity."
Availability
The PERIMICE-719RX and PERIMICE-719R are now available on Amazon and through selected Perixx sales channels. For more information, please visit [website link] or contact [media contact information].
About Perixx
Perixx is a Germany-based brand specializing in computer peripherals and workspace accessories. The company develops practical products for everyday computing, with a focus on comfort, usability, and reliable performance.
Perixx Computer GmbH
Heerdter Landstr. 189e
Dusseldorf, Germany
Media Contact
Nerissa Lam, Perixx Computer GmbH, 49 21156948800, [email protected], https://perixx.com/
SOURCE Perixx Computer GmbH
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