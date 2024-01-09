Perma-Column® deck posts win Innovative Product Award at PSP/Deck Expo

Expert Choice award-winning solution for deck foundations, the innovative design of Perma-Column® precast concrete posts enables contractors to build decks faster, sell more decks, and make more money.
OSSIAN, Ind., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Perma-Column deck posts are one of the most innovative deck-building products of 2023, a panel of expert judges determined at the International Pool | Spa | Patio Expo™, co-located with Deck Expo. The quickest way to build deck foundations, Perma-Column precast concrete deck posts eliminate the hassles of mixing and pouring concrete on the job site. The ICC-ES-certified deck posts enable and empower builders to build decks faster, sell more decks, and make more money.
"Enabling builders to install deck foundations faster and more efficiently has always been our goal," Perma-Column President Mark Stover said. "Our product accelerates the deck-building process, and that stands out to the experts in deck building. Thank you to our loyal customers and the judges at the PSP/Deck Expo for recognizing the ingenuity and value of Perma-Column deck posts. This is just the first step in an exciting future for this product and the evolving deck-building industry."
The PSP/Deck Expo awards honored innovative products that embody excellence and offer groundbreaking solutions. In honoring Perma-Column deck posts, the judges noted: "Perma-Column has an awesome approach. It has created a solution that is easier to use than the traditional way of pouring concrete. It's a time saver and a high-quality way to do it. And the column will never be affected by rot, mildew or freeze-thaw."
Since 2003, Perma-Column has been leading the industry in precast permanent foundation systems, starting in post-frame construction and now in deck building. Certified by the International Code Council Evaluation Service and guaranteed to last generations, precast deck posts underscore the Perma-Column commitment to innovative foundation solutions. Precast posts are available in a range of sizes and depths, making them ideal for all deck types, job sites, and terrain. The posts' engineered design combines precast concrete with rebar reinforcements and a welded steel bracket for strength and durability.
• 10,000 psi precast concrete column • 3x stronger than standard concrete • ICC-ES-certified code compliance
For complete information about Perma-Column deck posts, including builder testimonials, how-to videos, technical literature, and more, visit faster-decks.com.
About Perma-Column
Perma-Column precast deck posts are the quickest way to build decks and increase deck sales. Featuring a patented design engineered for strength and efficiency, Perma-Column deck posts enable and empower builders to build more decks throughout the year for a more productive, more profitable deck-building business. When combined with FootingPad® composite footings, precast posts eliminate wasted time waiting for concrete to cure. Hit paydirt with precast. ICC-ES-certified deck posts help contractors build decks faster, sell more decks, and make more money. Visit faster-decks.com.
About the PSP Deck Expo
The International Pool | Spa | Patio Expo™, co-located with Deck Expo is where all segments of the industry gather to stay well-informed of the trends, market directions, and technology. The event offers industry professionals a large selection of educational sessions, an expo hall, and various networking opportunities. The event partners with The Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA) as the official Show Sponsor, GENESIS® as the official Show Endorser, Pool and Spa News (PSN) as the official Show Publication, and the North American Deck & Railing Association (NADRA) as the official Show Sponsor of Deck Expo. The event is owned and produced by Informa Markets. Visit poolspapatio.com.
Media Contact
Mark Stover, Perma-Column LLC, 1 (260) 622-7190, [email protected], https://permacolumn.com/
SOURCE Perma-Column LLC
