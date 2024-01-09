Perma-Column® deck posts win Innovative Product Award at PSP/Deck Expo

Our product accelerates the deck-building process, and that stands out to the experts in deck building. Post this

The PSP/Deck Expo awards honored innovative products that embody excellence and offer groundbreaking solutions. In honoring Perma-Column deck posts, the judges noted: "Perma-Column has an awesome approach. It has created a solution that is easier to use than the traditional way of pouring concrete. It's a time saver and a high-quality way to do it. And the column will never be affected by rot, mildew or freeze-thaw."

Since 2003, Perma-Column has been leading the industry in precast permanent foundation systems, starting in post-frame construction and now in deck building. Certified by the International Code Council Evaluation Service and guaranteed to last generations, precast deck posts underscore the Perma-Column commitment to innovative foundation solutions. Precast posts are available in a range of sizes and depths, making them ideal for all deck types, job sites, and terrain. The posts' engineered design combines precast concrete with rebar reinforcements and a welded steel bracket for strength and durability.

• 10,000 psi precast concrete column • 3x stronger than standard concrete • ICC-ES-certified code compliance

Perma-Column precast deck posts are the quickest way to build decks and increase deck sales. Featuring a patented design engineered for strength and efficiency, Perma-Column deck posts enable and empower builders to build more decks throughout the year for a more productive, more profitable deck-building business. When combined with FootingPad® composite footings, precast posts eliminate wasted time waiting for concrete to cure. Hit paydirt with precast. ICC-ES-certified deck posts help contractors build decks faster, sell more decks, and make more money. Visit faster-decks.com.

The International Pool | Spa | Patio Expo™, co-located with Deck Expo is where all segments of the industry gather to stay well-informed of the trends, market directions, and technology. The event offers industry professionals a large selection of educational sessions, an expo hall, and various networking opportunities. The event partners with The Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA) as the official Show Sponsor, GENESIS® as the official Show Endorser, Pool and Spa News (PSN) as the official Show Publication, and the North American Deck & Railing Association (NADRA) as the official Show Sponsor of Deck Expo. The event is owned and produced by Informa Markets. Visit poolspapatio.com.

