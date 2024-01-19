Perpetuate Capital closes on its first Structured Equity Fund focused on Employee Trust Sales

The firm perpetuates the independence of purpose-driven companies, while providing for full shareholder liquidity.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading private credit investment management firm Perpetuate Capital today announced the final closing of Perpetuate Structured Equity Fund 1 L.P. its junior capital fund focused on Sale-to-Employee Trust transactions. This is Perpetuate's second successful fund closing since its founding in 2020.

Perpetuate structures and finances 100% Employee Trust Sales for purpose-driven, lower middle-market companies providing them a compelling alternative to selling out to traditional private equity buyout funds. The independence and cultures of companies are perpetuated while the sellers receive the same liquidity they would receive from traditional, change of control buyout funds.

Thomas Mallon, General Partner, said: "Successfully raising the new, first-time fund in a difficult fundraising environment demonstrates the strength of our proven value proposition to sellers and our investor's conviction in our specialized credit alternative drawing from our past success."

Brandt Brereton, General Partner, commented: "Sellers that don't have 100% peace about selling out to a PE firm either because of cultural legacy or treatment of their employees will find the Perpetuate-financed Employee Trust alternative very attractive. So, were delighted to be able to make those types of investments."

About Perpetuate Capital

Perpetuate Capital is a specialized private credit fund management firm with offices in Nevada, Texas and Iowa focusing on U.S.-based companies and assets. Its current funds provide annual income to investors together with material equity upside participation. For more information, please visit www.PerpetuateCapital.com

