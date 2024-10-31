Perrault Blair Law Group Welcomes Matthew Andrade, Esq.

Perrault Blair Law Group, PLLC, the Merrimack Valley's largest personal injury law group, is pleased to announce that Matthew Andrade, Esq. has joined its team of attorneys.
METHUEN, Mass., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Perrault Blair Law Group, PLLC, the Merrimack Valley's largest personal injury law group, is pleased to announce that Matthew Andrade, Esq. has joined its team of attorneys.
A native and resident of the Merrimack Valley, Andrade specializes in personal injury litigation, including auto and motorcycle crashes, construction site injuries, fire injuries and losses, landlord/tenant and premises liability, medical malpractice, product liability law and workers compensation, among other areas. He holds admission to the Massachusetts Bar and to the U.S. District Court District of Massachusetts.
"Attorney Andrade has devoted his entire career to helping individuals who have been injured by the negligence of others, and has successfully obtained substantial settlements and verdicts on their behalf," said Charles Perrault, Esq., Partner, Perreault Blair Law Group. "His commitment to justice and compassion for his clients make him a wonderful addition to our team."
Andrade earned his Juris Doctor from Suffolk University Law School and his Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame. He is a member of the Massachusetts Academy of Trial Attorneys and has been elected by his peers as a "Massachusetts Super Lawyer" in the categories of "Rising Star" and "Super Lawyer."
Andrade is currently accepting new clients. To learn more about Perrault Blair Law Group, visit http://www.perraultblairlaw.com.
About Perrault Blair Law Group
Perrault Blair Law Group is the largest personal injury firm in the Merrimack Valley 100% specialized in advocating for victims injured by the negligence of others, in cases such as car accident, wrongful death, slip and fall, dog bite, motorcycle accident, nursing home abuse, tractor-trailer accident, workers' comp, construction site accident, medical malpractice and more.
Ami D'Amelio, Perrault Blair Law Group, 603-703-5588, [email protected], https://www.perraultblairlaw.com/
