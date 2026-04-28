Perry Capital Acquires Elmwood Reclaimed Timber, Building a National Platform for Premium Wood Products and Custom Furnishings

"By uniting Elmwood and KC Custom Hardwoods, we're creating a national luxury wood platform rooted in craftsmanship, material integrity and exceptional service—serving every stage of the high-end design and build process." Post this

Perry Capital LLC announced today that it has acquired Elmwood Reclaimed Timber, bringing the premium reclaimed wood manufacturer together with KC Custom Hardwoods under one ownership group. The acquisition aligns two craftsmanship-driven companies with a shared focus on high-end applications and marks another step in Perry Capital's broader effort to build a best-in-class specialty wood products platform with national reach.

Elmwood Reclaimed Timber brings more than 20 years of experience serving high-end residential, commercial, and architectural markets with reclaimed and sustainably sourced wood products. The company is known for custom-milled wide plank flooring, wall and ceiling paneling, beams, mantels, countertops, tabletops, shelving, and other architectural wood elements sourced from historic structures and transformed into one-of-a-kind design materials.

KC Custom Hardwoods has evolved from a local Kansas City conference-table manufacturer into a nationally sought-after maker of custom live-edge and epoxy tables, executive desks, dining tables, bar tops, countertops, and other statement furnishings for residential and commercial spaces. Together, Elmwood and KC Custom Hardwoods offer a more complete resource for contractors, architects, interior designers, and homeowners seeking premium wood solutions across an entire project—from flooring, wall treatments, and beams to custom tables and one-of-a-kind focal pieces.

"Bringing Elmwood Reclaimed Timber and KC Custom Hardwoods together represents more than a scale-driven transaction—it is the intentional formation of a best-in-class platform built on craftsmanship, material integrity, and exceptional client service," said Jeff Perry, founder of Perry Capital. "Elmwood has developed a strong national reputation in reclaimed and architectural wood products, serving leading designers, architects, residential and commercial clients. KC Custom Hardwoods has established itself as a premier destination for bespoke, one-of-a-kind statement pieces that anchor luxury residential and commercial spaces. By uniting these complementary businesses under one ownership group, we are creating a vertically integrated platform capable of serving the full spectrum of the high-end wood market—from raw and reclaimed materials to fully customized, finished products. This combination enhances our ability to deliver consistency, quality, and innovation at scale, while maintaining the artisanal attention to detail that defines both brands. Looking ahead, we see significant opportunities to expand the platform's capabilities and geographic reach, further strengthening our position as a national leader in luxury wood products. We also intend to pursue strategic adjacencies, including luxury cabinetry and other high-end millwork categories, to deepen our value proposition and better serve our clients across every stage of the design and build process."

For Perry Capital, the acquisition reflects a hands-on investment model centered on strategic alignment, cross-selling, vertical integration, and long-term brand building. By bringing together architectural wood products and bespoke furnishings, the combined platform is positioned to serve high-end residential, hospitality, commercial, and design-driven projects with greater breadth and national reach.

ABOUT PERRY CAPITAL LLC

Perry Capital is a hybrid investor that combines strategic capital with hands-on operational guidance. The firm partners with entrepreneurs at critical growth inflection points and focuses on building industry-leading businesses through disciplined execution, strategic alignment, cross-selling opportunities, and long-term value creation. Through a hands-on, partnership-driven approach, Perry Capital helps founders scale without taking control away from the entrepreneur. Within its portfolio, the firm has been assembling a premium wood products ecosystem designed to better serve the luxury and custom market with broader capabilities and national reach. To learn more about Perry Capital LLC visit: www.perrycapitalllc.com

ABOUT ELMWOOD RECLAIMED TIMBER

Based in Peculiar, Missouri, Elmwood Reclaimed Timber is a premier manufacturer and supplier of reclaimed and sustainably sourced wood products serving residential, commercial, and architectural markets across North America. For more than 20 years, the company has transformed salvaged timber from historic structures into premium design materials known for character, authenticity, and craftsmanship. Its offerings include wide plank flooring, wall paneling, beams, mantels, countertops, cabinet lumber, and other custom architectural wood elements tailored to high-end projects. To learn more about Elmwood Reclaimed Timber visit: www.elmwoodreclaimedtimber.com

ABOUT KC CUSTOM HARDWOODS

KC Custom Hardwoods is a Kansas City-based designer, manufacturer, and retailer of luxury live-edge furniture and statement wood pieces for residential and commercial clients nationwide. What began as a local conference-table manufacturer has evolved into a nationally sought-after maker of custom statement furnishings. The company specializes in conference tables, executive desks, dining tables, bar tops, countertops, and other one-of-a-kind pieces, supported by a high-touch design process, premium material sourcing, and a showroom experience built around bespoke work. To learn more about KC Custom Hardwoods visit: www.kccustomhardwoods.com

ABOUT/ACQUISITION FOCUS (Actively Seeking: Custom Architectural Millwork & Cabinetry Platform)

Perry Capital is actively pursuing the acquisition of a premier provider of custom architectural millwork, cabinetry, and fine woodworking solutions serving high-end residential and commercial markets throughout the Midwest. The target company will demonstrate deep expertise across high-end custom cabinetry, built-ins, architectural millwork and interior wood detailing and complex commercial and luxury residential woodworking projects. Ideal partners operate at the intersection of artisan craftsmanship and modern manufacturing, bringing together a highly skilled team of woodworkers, fabricators, and finish specialists, advanced production capabilities and scalable manufacturing infrastructure and design-forward philosophy rooted in precision, detail, and execution excellence. The business must have strong, collaborative relationships with architects, interior designers, builders, and discerning homeowners, delivering tailored solutions that elevate both form and function. This acquisition would represent a strategic expansion of Perry Capital's integrated luxury wood platform, positioning the firm to meet accelerating demand driven by continued growth in luxury residential construction and renovation, increasing preference for custom, design-driven interiors and rising demand for fully integrated architectural wood solutions across residential and commercial environments. Perry Capital seeks to partner with a category-defining operator to build a scaled, nationally recognized leader in high-end millwork and cabinetry, consistent with its broader vision of creating a vertically integrated, design-led wood products platform.

Media Contact

Jeff Perry, Perry Capital, 1 (913) 269-5289, [email protected], perrycapitalllc.com

SOURCE Perry Capital