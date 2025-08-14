Perry Construction Management Ranks No. 4644 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 66% Percent, This Marks PCM's 5th Time on the List

ATLANTA, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced Perry Construction Management is No. 4644 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm, they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

Perry Construction Management (PCM) is a trusted partner to some of the nation's leading food and beverage manufacturers, known for delivering complex capital projects with precision, speed, and zero disruption to operations. Founded by West Point graduate and U.S. Army veteran Ron Perry, PCM has grown from a one-man operation into a nationwide team of expert construction and project managers embedded in facilities across the country. Our track record includes uncovering and mitigating life-threatening hazards such as a combustible dust risk that could have caused a catastrophic explosion, rescuing multimillion-dollar projects from delays and compliance issues, and orchestrating multi-project plant shutdowns with no safety incidents and on-time completion. For over a decade, PCM has consistently saved clients more money than the cost of our services by accelerating schedules, minimizing operational downtime, and safeguarding their capital investments.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

