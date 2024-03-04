Perry Lane Hotel Unveils Complete Reimagination of Peregrin Rooftop in Partnership with SCADPro

"Our collaboration with SCADPro for this evolution allows us to tap into the most innovative and fresh ideas in design and hospitality," says Matthew Douzuk, General Manager of Perry Lane Hotel. Post this

"Our collaboration with SCADPro for this evolution allows us to tap into the most innovative and fresh ideas in design and hospitality," says Matthew Douzuk, General Manager of Perry Lane Hotel. "The elements that Savannahians and our guests love about Peregrin still remain while introducing an entirely unique experience that we believe will excite and inspire."

The 12-student design team consisted of architecture, interior design, preservation design, furniture design, graphic design, advertising and branding, motion media design, and luxury and brand management degrees. The partnership brings together the brightest minds in design, art and innovation with students representing nine countries in North America, Europe, and Asia for this project.

An elevated enclave for guests and locals alike, Peregrin provides an exquisite backdrop for social gatherings, celebrations and events within the newly designed space. In addition to a new menu of creative craft cocktails and zero-proof infusions, culinary highlights crafted by Executive Chef Daniel Herget are inspired by the worldly conservatory and greenhouse setting and include: Dolmas, grape leaves stuffed with rice, pine nuts and herbs; Laarb, lettuce cups filled with chicken, lemon grass, lime leaf, and black pepper; Chaat, puffed rice, mango , tamarind, herb chutney; Whipped Feta, sumac, fermented honey and pita; Bao Bun, smoked pork belly or tofu, hoisin sauce, cucumber pickled carrot and scallion; and more. In the coming months, Peregrin will also debut new programming including greenhouse happy hour, botanical mixology classes, a nighttime garden cinema series, secret garden suppers including full moon soirees, and more.

About Perry Lane Hotel, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Savannah

Perry Lane Hotel is a vibrant and visionary hotel that is redefining the traditional Savannah hospitality experience, offering well-traveled guests a refreshed take on luxury and a genuine taste of Southern warmth in Savannah, Georgia. A member of The Luxury Collection, the hotel is a destination for cultural insiders boasting three unique dining concepts; 167 stylishly appointed guest rooms; rooftop pool; library; 8,100 square feet of meeting and event space, including a rooftop ballroom; and an array of other secrets hidden behind Savannah's storied curtains. Nestled amongst the ardent squares in the heart of Savannah's Historic District, Perry Lane Hotel pays homage to the neighborhood's ambiance and rich architecture and perfectly positions travelers for a wider and more nuanced appreciation of the city, ripe with Southern charm and expertly curated adventures. Honoring the past and paving the way to the present, Perry Lane Hotel beckons explorers and collectors to discover all that makes Savannah one of the hottest destinations in the Country.

