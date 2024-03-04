Perry Lane Hotel Unveils Complete Reimagination of Peregrin Rooftop in Partnership with SCADPro

The transformation debuts a new conservatory-inspired concept capturing the vibrancy of the city and ushering a new era for the beloved rooftop bar and lounge.
SAVANNAH, Ga., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Overlooking historic downtown Savannah, Perry Lane Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, has now reopened its iconic rooftop bar and lounge Peregrin with an entirely new concept designed in partnership with SCADPro, the innovation studio of Savannah College of Art and Design. As a result of the renovation and re-concepting, the new Peregrin rooftop introduces to the city a first-of-its-kind conservatory-inspired experience, blending indoor and outdoor contemporary design with award-winning culinary offerings, creative botanical cocktails, and genuine Southern hospitality, set against the backdrop of the Savannah skyline.
Conceptualized by SCADPro, Peregrin has blossomed into an enchanting conservatory. The transformation pays homage to the rich heritage of Savannah while infusing modern elegance and global flair into every corner of Peregrin, capturing the essence of adventure and sophistication of the South. Upon arrival, guests and locals are welcomed into a sanctuary-like space with lush foliage, a nature-inspired mural, and expansive bar wrapped in greenery and crafted as an open bird cage. Further, the patio features plush outdoor lounge furnishings and high-top tables sitting on an intricate design of turf and concrete block pavers, encapsulating the backyard of Perry Lane Hotel's fictional muse, Adelaide. Leaning into the conservatory and garden theme, bespoke botanical cocktails include superfood spritzers, herbal elixirs, and garnishes such as edible flowers to pair with flavorful herb-infused dishes and garden-to-plate tapas.
"Our collaboration with SCADPro for this evolution allows us to tap into the most innovative and fresh ideas in design and hospitality," says Matthew Douzuk, General Manager of Perry Lane Hotel. "The elements that Savannahians and our guests love about Peregrin still remain while introducing an entirely unique experience that we believe will excite and inspire."
The 12-student design team consisted of architecture, interior design, preservation design, furniture design, graphic design, advertising and branding, motion media design, and luxury and brand management degrees. The partnership brings together the brightest minds in design, art and innovation with students representing nine countries in North America, Europe, and Asia for this project.
An elevated enclave for guests and locals alike, Peregrin provides an exquisite backdrop for social gatherings, celebrations and events within the newly designed space. In addition to a new menu of creative craft cocktails and zero-proof infusions, culinary highlights crafted by Executive Chef Daniel Herget are inspired by the worldly conservatory and greenhouse setting and include: Dolmas, grape leaves stuffed with rice, pine nuts and herbs; Laarb, lettuce cups filled with chicken, lemon grass, lime leaf, and black pepper; Chaat, puffed rice, mango , tamarind, herb chutney; Whipped Feta, sumac, fermented honey and pita; Bao Bun, smoked pork belly or tofu, hoisin sauce, cucumber pickled carrot and scallion; and more. In the coming months, Peregrin will also debut new programming including greenhouse happy hour, botanical mixology classes, a nighttime garden cinema series, secret garden suppers including full moon soirees, and more.
