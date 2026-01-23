Perry Weather and Eyrus Partner to Automate Weather Safety for Construction Sites

"By connecting our on-site sensors to Eyrus's communication tools, we are removing the guesswork. Safety directors no longer have to manually chase down crews during a storm. The system handles the communication instantly," said Colin Perry, Founder and CEO of Perry Weather. Post this

This integration eliminates that lag by syncing Perry Weather's on-site hardware with Eyrus's workforce intelligence. When on-site sensors detect a threat such as lightning within 10 miles or a dangerous heat threshold, the system bypasses the manual chain of command to instantly alert every worker currently checked into the site.

"Construction teams don't need another generic weather forecast; they need to know exactly when to stop work and, more importantly, when it's safe to start again," said Colin Perry, Founder and CEO of Perry Weather. "By connecting our on-site sensors to Eyrus's communication tools, we are removing the guesswork. Safety directors no longer have to manually chase down crews during a storm. The system handles the communication instantly."

Why This Matters for Construction

For large commercial projects and multi-site developers, weather delays are a massive source of lost revenue. The Perry Weather and Eyrus integration focuses on minimizing downtime by relying on on-site hardware rather than distant airport forecasts, ensuring work only stops when a threat is actually local. Every alert and "All Clear" is automatically logged, creating an indisputable audit trail that protects GCs against liability and disputes regarding weather delays.

"At Eyrus, we've built a market-leading IoT platform for capturing data and automating critical workflows on construction sites. Perry Weather is a perfect fit as a partner because they deliver site-specific weather data," said Hussein Cholkamy, COO at Eyrus. "This hyperlocal data allows us to automate communication from construction leaders to their workforce, which keeps everyone on site safer and maintains time on tools."

Automated weather-based triggers, such as lightning alerts, high wind speeds, or heat index warnings, can now initiate safety workflows including site evacuations, work-rest cycles, or temporary shutdowns. For owners, developers, and safety directors overseeing multiple sites, the integration simplifies oversight at scale. Centralized visibility allows organizations to manage workforce accountability and environmental risk without increasing management overhead, even as headcounts and conditions change daily.

About Perry Weather

Perry Weather provides the construction industry with on-site weather stations and monitoring software to eliminate guesswork. We help GCs and Safety Directors automate lightning warnings, monitor wet bulb globe temperature (WBGT) for heat safety, and prevent unnecessary downtime with the most accurate hyperlocal data available. Visit perryweather.com.

About Eyrus

Eyrus provides construction sites with workforce management (worker registration, onboarding, time tracking, text-messaging) and worksite security solutions (access control, video surveillance, conditions monitoring, and security staffing) for construction projects of all sizes. Learn more at Eyrus.com.

Media Contacts: Jeff Wood - Director of Partnerships, Perry Weather - [email protected] Scotty Greenburg - Director of Marketing, Eyrus - [email protected]

Media Contact

Jeff Wood, Perry Weather, 1 469-546-5082, [email protected], https://perryweather.com/

SOURCE Perry Weather