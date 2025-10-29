Perry Weather and NFHS Announce Strategic Partnership to Champion Student-Athlete Heat Safety

"Student safety is always our top priority, and this partnership with Perry Weather provides a new level of protection for those involved in high school activities," said Dr. Karissa Niehoff, CEO of NFHS. Post this

A Shared Commitment to Proactive Safety

"Student safety is always our top priority, and this partnership with Perry Weather provides a new level of protection for those involved in high school activities," said Dr. Karissa Niehoff, CEO of NFHS. "By combining NFHS leadership and resources with Perry Weather's innovative weather-safety platform, schools across the country will be better prepared to manage heat-related activities and respond quickly when severe weather strikes."

With this collaboration with NFHS, Perry Weather will help state associations and local schools raise awareness for best-in-class safety protocols, reinforcing the NFHS's guidance on the importance of moving beyond guesswork and adopting reliable, automated systems for managing both heat stress (WBGT) and lightning.

"Our mission has always been to protect athletes, workers, and communities from weather-related harm," said Colin Perry, Founder and CEO of Perry Weather. "This partnership represents a powerful alignment between technology, education, and research—helping schools, athletes, and communities nationwide make smarter, safer decisions."

Advancing Heat & Weather Readiness Across High Schools

For years, the NFHS has led the nation in developing the critical heat safety policies and standards that protect millions of student-athletes. In parallel, Perry Weather has focused on creating the technology, including on-site Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) monitoring and real-time automated alerts, that makes it simple for athletic trainers, athletic directors, and coaches to manage and enforce those standards.

This partnership formalizes that shared mission. Perry Weather will provide support to bolster the NFHS's vital research and advocacy, ensuring that schools have the resources and guidance they need to keep students safe.

A Trusted Partner for State Associations

Perry Weather is already the trusted weather safety partner for over a dozen state high school associations, including the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA), the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), and the Illinois High School Association (IHSA).

This new national-level partnership with NFHS reinforces a deep, shared commitment to simplifying and strengthening weather safety compliance for schools nationwide.

About Perry Weather

Perry Weather is the nation's leading weather safety platform for athletics, helping schools, districts and organizations make smarter decisions around extreme heat, lightning and other weather-related risks. Partnered with organizations like the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA), the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), and many others, Perry Weather combines real-time data, alerts and forecasting to keep athletes safe and maximize practice time. For more information, visitperryweather.com.

About NFHS

The National Federation of State High School Associations is the recognized authority on interscholastic activity rules and standards, serving nearly 20,000 member high schools and governing 7.9 million participants in athletics and performing arts programs. For more information, visit www.nfhs.org

