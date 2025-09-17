Perry Weather and the National Athletic Trainers' Association Announce Partnership to Support Athletic Trainers Across the U.S.

"This collaboration underscores the importance of investing in the athletic training profession and ensuring our members have the resources they need to continue delivering high-quality care to the athletes and communities they serve." Post this

The campaign was unveiled at the 2025 NATA Clinical Symposia & AT Expo in Orlando, Florida, and will run through the fall, concluding November 15, 2025. Athletic trainers can visit the Perry Weather/NATA contest page to submit their entry form for a chance to have their 2026 NATA membership fully sponsored.

"This partnership reflects Perry Weather's ongoing commitment to the athletic training community, and we are thrilled to join NATA in its mission to represent and support members across the profession," said Colin Perry, Founder and CEO of Perry Weather. "Athletic trainers are essential to the safety and performance of student athletes, and we're proud to invest in their professional growth and recognition."

The collaboration builds on Perry Weather's broader efforts to elevate the profession. In 2022, the company launched the Athletic Trainer Excellence Awards, an annual program that highlights the heroes who make a lasting impact on student athletes, coaches and communities.

You can see the 2025 AT Excellence Award winner here.

"We are pleased to partner with Perry Weather in support of athletic trainers," said NATA President A.J. Duffy III, MS, ATC, PT. "This collaboration underscores the importance of investing in the athletic training profession and ensuring our members have the resources they need to continue delivering high-quality care to the athletes and communities they serve. With this partnership, Perry Weather and NATA take another step in championing the important work of athletic trainers and ensuring they receive the resources and recognition they deserve."

Perry Weather is the nation's leading weather safety platform for athletics, helping schools, districts and organizations make smarter decisions around extreme heat, lightning and other weather-related risks. Used by hundreds of schools and conferences, Perry Weather combines real-time data, alerts and forecasting to keep athletes safe and maximize practice time.

About NATA: National Athletic Trainers' Association – Health Care for Life & Sport Athletic trainers are health care professionals who specialize in the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of injuries and sport-related illnesses. They prevent and treat chronic musculoskeletal injuries from sports, physical and occupational activity and provide immediate care for acute injuries. Athletic trainers offer a continuum of care that is unparalleled in health care. The National Athletic Trainers Association is the largest association that represents and supports members of the athletic training profession.

