Perry Weather Announces Dustin Rush as the 2024 Athletic Trainer Excellence Award Winner

Perry Weather, a leading weather monitoring platform and champion for athletic safety, is thrilled to announce Dustin Rush, Athletic Trainer at Frenship Independent School District, as the winner of the prestigious 2024 Perry Weather AT Excellence Award.

DALLAS, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This award recognizes outstanding athletic trainers dedicated to student-athlete well-being. In addition to this recognition, Dustin will also receive a $2,000 donation to his preferred sports medicine scholarship fund or charity.

"We were blown away by the over 800 nominations we received this year," said Colin Perry, CEO of Perry Weather. "It's inspiring to see so many athletic trainers going above and beyond to keep athletes safe. Dustin's extraordinary commitment to his athletes' safety and well-being truly stood out. He exemplifies the very spirit of the AT Excellence Award."

About the Perry Weather AT Excellence Award

Athletic Trainers are the unsung heroes of the sports world. They are the first line of defense in ensuring a safe playing environment, preventing injuries, and helping student-athletes. Recognizing the critical role ATs play in athlete safety, Perry Weather established the AT Excellence Award. This award celebrates outstanding athletic trainers who go above and beyond to create a safe and healthy athletic experience for their students or athletes.

Last year, Perry Weather presented the inaugural AT Excellence Award to David Csillan, a veteran athletic trainer with 37 years of experience at The Hun School of Princeton in New Jersey.

Dustin Rush: A True Champion for Student-Athlete Safety

For over 13 years, Dustin Rush has been committed to safeguarding the health and well-being of every athlete at Frenship Independent School District. From staying late with injured athletes in the hospital to going above and beyond his duties by assisting with team meals and supervision, Coach Rush embodies the dedication and care that athletic trainers bring to their roles.

"He has elevated the entire athletic training program at Frenship ISD," shared Frenship ISD Athletic Director Bryan Gerlich. "Under his guidance, our student athletic trainers are setting new records, achieving at the highest levels, and even participating in state-level competitions." Additionally, his leadership has led the program to its first-ever state competition in the Texas State Athletic Trainers Association.

"His compassion toward our students and their families is something that sets him apart," said Chad Reynolds, Head Baseball Coach at Frenship ISD. "One of Dustin's most commendable traits is his unwavering willingness to assist every student in need, never uttering a "no" when approached for help, evaluation, or therapy."

"It's a great honor to receive this award," said Dustin Rush. "There are so many athletic trainers throughout the nation that work hard every day to be recognized for the work that we put in. This award helps represent more than just me; it speaks for our profession. I'm very appreciative and humbled to be nominated because you do a lot of work behind the scenes and don't expect a pat on the back. Those who nominated me deserve the award and recognition just as much as I do."

A Shining Example

"This award celebrates the impact of athletic trainers in the world of sports," Perry continued. "Dustin genuinely cares about each student's well-being, and that kind of passion makes all the difference. He is a shining example of an exceptional athletic trainer, and we are proud to present him with the 2024 Perry Weather AT Excellence Award." Dustin will also receive a $2,000 donation to further the cause he believes in most. Dustin has the privilege of choosing a sports medicine scholarship fund or charity of his choice to receive this contribution.

Learn More

To learn more about the Perry Weather AT Excellence Award and Dustin Rush's contributions, please visit: https://perryweather.com/athletic-trainer-excellence-award/

About Perry Weather:

Perry Weather is a leading provider of weather monitoring solutions, empowering informed decision-making in various sectors, including athletic safety. Their commitment extends beyond weather data, recognizing the critical role athletic trainers play in athlete safety and well-being.

Media Contact

Evan Benet, Perry Weather, 1 9727415585, [email protected], perryweather.com

Hannah Morelos, Frenship ISD, 1 8068669541, [email protected], www.frenship.net

SOURCE Perry Weather