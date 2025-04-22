Perry Weather Announces Eli Hallak as Winner of the 2025 Athletic Trainer Excellence Award

"Eli is the guy who shows up early, stays late, and somehow knows what an athlete needs before they do," added Todd Wolfson, Head Basketball Coach and Assistant Athletic Director. Post this

Now in its third year, the Perry Weather AT Excellence Award honors outstanding athletic trainers who go above and beyond to support, protect, and elevate their community.

This year, Perry Weather received a record-breaking 5000 heartfelt nominations— a true testament to the essential role athletic trainers play. The selection process involved the entire Perry Weather team, underscoring the company's strong appreciation for the athletic training profession.

"The number and quality of nominations this year were incredible," said Colin Perry, CEO of Perry Weather. "We take these awards seriously because athletic trainers deserve to be recognized in a big way! Eli Hallak represents everything this award stands for: leadership, innovation, and impact."

About Eli Hallak

With nearly 30 years of experience, Eli Hallak is a certified athletic trainer, educator, mentor, and the voice behind the acclaimed podcast WRAP IT UP: Sports Medicine + More.

When California implemented the CIF Heat Stress & WBGT Mandate, Eli didn't just comply—he led the conversation. His podcast episode unpacking the policy helped thousands of athletic trainers across the state understand the change and navigate it with confidence.

"Eli's unique ability to balance compassionate care with thoughtful innovation is what makes him so deserving of this special award," said Tracy Traver, Principal at St. Francis High School. "His mentorship-driven approach has inspired many of our young men to pursue careers in sports medicine and athletic training."

Hallak is also a past recipient of the California Athletic Trainers' Association's Dr. Daniel Arnheim Scholar of the Year Award and a founding voice for initiatives that bridge education, advocacy, and safety.

"Eli is the guy who shows up early, stays late, and somehow knows what an athlete needs before they do," added Todd Wolfson, Head Basketball Coach and Assistant Athletic Director. "He's not just taping ankles—he's building trust, resilience, and a culture of care. This award couldn't go to a more deserving person."

A Legacy Beyond the Sideline

But Eli's impact goes beyond heat policy. He has spent years mentoring future professionals through the National Honor Society of Sports Medicine and the American Academic Competition Institute, ensuring the next generation is informed, inspired, and ready to lead.

Fr. Tony Marti, President of St. Francis High School notes, "Eli has elevated our athletic training program to one of the highest levels in the region. We are proud to have him as a leader in our community."

Eli's former student, Andy Burghdorf, who is now the Chief Operating Officer at St. Francis High chimes in, "As a former student-athlete who directly benefited from his care, I can personally attest to his tireless dedication, deep compassion, and unwavering commitment to excellence. Eli's professionalism and character have made him a cornerstone of our athletic community and a role model for athletic trainers nationwide. Thank you, Coach Hallak!"

Learn more about how we chose Eli Hallak here

About the AT Excellence Awards

Launched in 2022, the Perry Weather AT Excellence Awards celebrates the unsung heroes who make a daily difference in the lives of student-athletes, coaches, and communities.

Winners are selected based on nominations from peers, colleagues, and supporters who recognize their leadership, impact, and passion.

Previous winners include Dustin Rush (2024) and David Csillan (2023), both of whom continue to be influential voices in the sports medicine field.

About Perry Weather

Perry Weather is a leading real-time weather safety provider that equips schools, athletic programs, municipalities, and other organizations with the tools and confidence they need to respond to weather threats instantly.

From lightning detection to heat stress tracking and policy-based triggers, Perry Weather is on a mission to protect athletes, optimize operations, and simplify weather safety.

Learn more about Perry Weather's work with athletic trainers at:

www.perryweather.com/athletic-trainer-excellence-award

Media Contact:

Evan Benet

[email protected]

(972) 741-5585

Perry Weather | Dallas, TX

www.perryweather.com

SOURCE Perry Weather