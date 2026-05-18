Perry Weather Heat Lab Opens at UNF as Korey Stringer Institute's First Satellite Location

"Heat-related illness is one of the most preventable risks facing athletes and outdoor workers today," said Colin Perry, CEO and Founder of Perry Weather. "Perry Weather was founded on the belief that better data and better decisions can save lives, and this lab is the next step in that work." Post this

Inside the Perry Weather Heat Lab, researchers will advance the science of thermoregulation,

performance, health and safety through controlled environmental testing. The lab technologies will be able to simulate extreme heat conditions and precisely measure the body's physiological and biochemical responses to physical activity under stress, then translate those findings directly into real-world protocols and policy recommendations.

Heat stress research has long centered on athletes and warfighters who are often young and healthy. Far less is known about the effects of heat on older, more vulnerable populations in occupational settings. Future work from the Perry Weather Heat Lab aims to replicate these conditions in order to inform safer working environments for these groups.

Now more than ever, heat protocols are being rewritten across industries. State athletic associations, including the California Interscholastic Federation and the University Interscholastic League, are tightening outdoor activity guidelines and mandating the use of Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) monitoring to ensure safer practices in the heat.

Outdoor work sites are seeing the same shift: a recent Perry Weather survey of construction firms found five to ten heat-stress incidents occurred per site last year, meanwhile OSHA recently renewed its Heat Stress National Emphasis Program (NEP) opening more industries to heat safety inspections.

"Heat-related illness is one of the most preventable risks facing athletes and outdoor workers today," said Colin Perry, CEO and Founder of Perry Weather. "Perry Weather was founded on the belief that better data and better decisions can save lives, and this lab is the next step in that work. We're proud to partner with KSI and UNF to move heat safety research and education forward."

Perry Weather, the same platform trusted by the NFL, thousands of high schools, athletic complexes, construction sites, and manufacturing facilities will serve as the research-grade instrumentation within the lab.

"This expansion to the University of North Florida is a defining moment for the Korey Stringer Institute and for the future of heat safety," said Douglas Casa, CEO of the Korey Stringer Institute and Board of Trustees Distinguished Professor of Kinesiology at the University of Connecticut. "We are deeply grateful to the University of North Florida for their partnership and shared commitment to protecting lives. Together, we are ensuring that no one suffers or dies from a preventable heat-related illness."

"This partnership reflects UNF's commitment to research that improves lives," said Dr. Angela Garcia Falconetti, UNF interim president. "We are proud to contribute to groundbreaking science that will shape heat safety practices, and we are honored to help carry forward a mission rooted in preventing tragedies before they occur."

The Korey Stringer Institute was founded in 2010 in memory of Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowl lineman Korey Stringer, who died of exertional heat stroke at training camp at age 27. The lab, located in Hicks hall at UNF, will continue the work of KSI as one of the country's leading authorities on exertional heat illness, hydration, and athlete safety.

About Perry Weather

Perry Weather is the modern weather safety and operations platform for athletics, construction, schools, golf, manufacturing, and public agencies. From real-time WBGT and heat stress monitoring to lightning detection, outdoor warning systems, and 24/7 on-call meteorologists, Perry Weather helps thousands of organizations make smarter, faster, science-backed decisions in the face of unpredictable weather. Learn more at perryweather.com.

About the Korey Stringer Institute

The Korey Stringer Institute (KSI), established in 2010 at the University of Connecticut (UConn) in memory of NFL player Korey Stringer, provides research, education, advocacy, and consultation to maximize performance, optimize safety, and prevent sudden death for the athlete, warfighter, and laborer. The institute is housed within UConn's College of Agriculture, Health and Natural Resources (CAHNR) in the Department of Kinesiology, and includes a satellite laboratory, KSI at the University of North Florida in the Brooks College of Health (KSI at UNF), to extend its research and outreach impact. Learn more at koreystringer.institute.uconn.edu.

About University of North Florida

The University of North Florida is a nationally ranked university located on a beautiful 1,381-acre campus in Jacksonville surrounded by nature. Serving more than 17,600 students, UNF features six colleges of distinction with innovative programs in high-demand fields. UNF students receive individualized attention from faculty and gain valuable real-world experience engaging with community partners. A top public university, UNF prepares students to make a difference in Florida and around the globe. Learn more at www.unf.edu.

Media Contact

Evan Benet, Perry Weather, 1 972-741-5585, [email protected], perryweather.com

SOURCE Perry Weather