Perry Weather Joins Forces with the Super Football Conference of New Jersey to Enhance Athlete Safety and Game-Day Operations

In turn, this partnership expands Perry Weather's footprint across New Jersey, furthering its mission to bring smarter weather safety tools to school districts, athletic departments, and communities. Whether it's a Friday night showdown or a championship game broadcast live, the SFC can now ensure safer and more informed decisions with Perry Weather's platform integrated both on-site and within live streaming broadcasts.

"We're excited to partner with a forward-thinking conference like the SFC," said Evan Benet, Senior VP of Growth at Perry Weather. "This collaboration showcases a shared commitment to safety, preparedness, and excellence—on and off the field."

How Perry Weather Supports the SFC

Trusted by over 1,500 organizations - ranging from the NFL, MLB, and PGA of America to thousands of schools, cities, golf courses, and businesses across the U.S. - Perry Weather ensures the safety of teams and operations amid disruptive weather from extreme heat to severe thunderstorms.

"We're thrilled to join forces with Perry Weather to enhance the game-day experience across New Jersey," said SFC President Tom Mullahey. "Weather forecasting and alerts are backed by real-time data, automated messaging, and total visibility, all thanks to Perry Weather. At the same time, this partnership exemplifies our commitment to player safety as it relates to heat stress monitoring."

Together, Perry Weather and the Super Football Conference are setting a new standard for how high school sports prioritize safety in the face of changing and often dangerous weather conditions.

