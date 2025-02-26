Perry Weather, OpenAQ Partnership to Elevate Air Quality Monitoring and Response

"The dangers of poor air quality become more apparent every year, with wildfires and pollution exacerbating the problem. This is why we are increasing our investment in product research and development to empower organizations with the critical insights they need to protect their communities." Post this

As weather-related safety regulations continue to change, including new mandates from high school athletic associations like the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) and federal agencies such as OSHA, organizations of all shapes and sizes are under increasing pressure to effectively monitor and act on environmental conditions.

Perry Weather's enhanced air quality monitoring tools benefit schools, municipalities, athletic organizations, construction firms, and other industries that rely on real-time weather data to protect individuals and maintain operational continuity. The newly integrated features will provide actionable data to mitigate exposure risks from harmful airborne contaminants (PM2.5, PM10 and ozone).

To learn more, join the upcoming webinar on Thursday, February 27 at 10:20 AM CST. Register here: https://perryweather.com/enhanced-aqi-openaq-webinar/.

About Perry Weather

Perry Weather is a weather technology platform that enables smarter, faster decisionmaking during severe weather. We help organizations like yours monitor, automate and act on hyper-local and real-time weather data with confidence. Learn more at https://perryweather.com/.

About OpenAQ

OpenAQ is a nonprofit organization committed to making global air quality data freely available and usable to drive positive environmental action. By aggregating and sharing real-time air quality data from sources worldwide, OpenAQ empowers researchers, policymakers, and communities to combat air pollution. Learn more at https://openaq.org/.

