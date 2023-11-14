Perry Weather partners with Colorado High School Activities Association to Elevate Student Athlete Safety

"We look forward to working with CHSAA to ensure that all student athletes in Colorado have the opportunity to compete and train in safe environments," said Collin Perry, Founder and CEO of Perry Weather. Post this

In Colorado, where weather can be unpredictable and vary greatly from one location to another, having access to reliable and accurate weather information is essential for the safety and well-being of student athletes. Perry Weather will provide vital support to CHSAA's commitment to ensuring all student athletes have the opportunity to compete and train in safe environments.

Perry Weather's hyper-local weather monitoring and alerting system provides real-time weather data and alerts for specific locations. The system is designed to both streamline the decision-making process for athletic trainers, coaches, and administrative staff managing outdoor sports teams and events, and to prevent weather-related injuries through timely alerts and warnings.

"CHSAA is thrilled to announce its partnership with Perry Weather for our weather monitoring needs. We have found their app to be both user-friendly and highly accurate, instilling us with confidence in its use," said Jenn Roberts-Uhlig, Assistant Commissioner of CHSAA. "With Perry Weather as our Preferred Weather Platform, we are better equipped to protect our student athletes from the risks associated with inclement weather."

"We are honored to be selected as the Preferred Weather Platform for CHSAA and to play a role in keeping student athletes safe," said Colin Perry, CEO of Perry Weather. "Our hyper-local weather monitoring and alerting system is designed to provide accurate and timely information to help prevent weather-related injuries and fatalities. We look forward to working with CHSAA to ensure that all student athletes in Colorado have the opportunity to compete and train in safe environments."

In addition to working closely with CHSAA to provide weather monitoring and alerting services for all CHSAA-sanctioned events and competitions, Perry Weather will also collaborate with CHSAA on educational initiatives to raise awareness about the importance of weather safety among student athletes, coaches, and parents.

The partnership between CHSAA and Perry Weather is a testament to the shared commitment of both organizations to the safety and well-being of student athletes in Colorado.

By leveraging Perry Weather's innovative technology and expertise, CHSAA is taking a proactive approach to protecting student athletes from the risks associated with inclement weather. This partnership is a win-win for all involved and sets a new standard for weather safety in high school sports.

To learn more about Perry Weather and its commitment to helping school districts across the country keep students and visitors safe, while taking the guesswork out of weather safety decisions related to heat stress (WBGT), lightning strikes, and more, visit www.perryweather.com.

Media Contact

Cam LaFontaine, Perry Weather, 1 4695465082, [email protected], https://perryweather.com/

SOURCE Perry Weather