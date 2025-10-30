Perry Weather Partners with Korey Stringer Institute to Build New Heat Lab at UNF

"We're incredibly proud to partner with the Korey Stringer Institute and the University of North Florida to help advance the science of heat safety," said Colin Perry, CEO of Perry Weather. Post this

Inside the Perry Weather Heat Lab

The Perry Weather Heat Lab at UNF, housed in Hicks Hall, will enable student and faculty research across athletic training, kinesiology, biomedical sciences, nutrition, and more. It will also serve as a testing ground for evidence-based protocols aimed at safeguarding athletes, military personnel, and outdoor laborers against exertional heat stress.

Perry Weather's real-time environmental data platform will drive correlations between microclimate conditions and physiological responses—fueling case studies, research reports, field tests, and educational webinars that inform work-to-rest recommendations and policy advocacy.

A Milestone Partnership in Heat Safety

"We're incredibly proud to partner with the Korey Stringer Institute and the University of North Florida to help advance the science of heat safety," said Colin Perry, CEO of Perry Weather. "This is an important investment in the future of athlete and worker safety, supporting critical research that will shape how schools and organizations nationwide combat heat stress."

"Through the deployment of real-time WBGT monitoring sensors and data logging platform, we'll work side by side with KSI researchers to develop science-backed heat mitigation strategies. Our ongoing commitment includes conducting collaborative field evaluations and equipping policymakers and organizations nationwide with actionable insights that enhance performance and save lives."

"The Korey Stringer Institute is thrilled to partner with Perry Weather and UNF to expand our reach into Florida," said Douglas Casa, CEO of KSI.

"Jacksonville's year-round heat and diverse population of athletes, military members, and laborers make it an ideal location for exertional heat safety research. Perry Weather's active engagement and technological leadership will help us refine work-to-rest protocols based on environmental conditions—optimizing productivity and safety across industries."

Building on World-Class Expertise

Two faculty members from KSI's original site at UConn have joined the UNF team—Dr. Michael Szymanski as Director and Assistant Professor, and Dr. Gabrielle Brewer as Associate Director and Postdoctoral Research Associate—ensuring continuity of expertise.

UNF student-athletes and interdisciplinary scholars will gain full access to the lab's resources, supporting both academic curricula and high-impact field studies throughout Northeast Florida.

About Perry Weather

Perry Weather is a leading weather safety platform dedicated to preventing exertional heat stress and severe-weather risks for athletes and workers through integrated hardware and software.

In partnership with organizations such as the Korey Stringer Institute (KSI) and the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), Perry Weather helps companies, schools, districts and organizations make smarter decisions around extreme heat, lightning and other weather-related risks.

Learn more at www.perryweather.com

About Korey Stringer Institute at UNF

The Korey Stringer Institute (KSI) at the University of North Florida is the nation's premier exertional-heat-stroke prevention center. Founded in 2010 at UConn to honor Minnesota Vikings lineman Korey Stringer, KSI blends cutting-edge research, education, and service to curb heat-related illness among athletes, soldiers, and outdoor workers.

KSI's expertise has shaped more than 460 environmental-safety policies nationwide—including revisions at over 300 high schools—and it routinely advises major organizations such as Delta Air Lines and UPS on best-practice workplace protocols.

Learn more at www.unf.edu.

