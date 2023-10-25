Perry Weather, Playbooks for Golf announce new weather data integration partnership

"We are excited to continue our mission to provide the golf industry with leading weather data insights through this partnership," said Perry Weather CEO Colin Perry. "We look forward to the benefits superintendents utilizing Perry Weather and Playbooks for Golf will see in their operations." Post this

With the integration of Perry Weather into Playbooks for Golf, golf courses subscribing to Perry Weather services can now seamlessly incorporate historical weather data and rainfall reports into their course records. Furthermore, they can utilize location-specific data crucial for evaluating growing degree days (GDD) and evapotranspiration readings.

"We have been looking for a weather partner for a while now, and the Perry Weather integration is exactly what we needed," said Playbooks for Golf co-founder Matt Leverich. "It allows users to save time filling out logs with historical weather insertion. Plus, they can attain more accurate data to use for our automated GDD, humidity, and rainfall tracking. Perry Weather has been great to work with and we are excited to offer this option to our clients moving forward."

"We are excited to continue our mission to provide the golf industry with leading weather data insights through our partnership with Playbooks for Golf," said Colin Perry, CEO and founder of Perry Weather. "We look forward to the benefits golf course superintendents utilizing Perry Weather and Playbooks for Golf will see in their day to day operations."

"Perry Weather and its web-based platform make it more practical today than any other weather monitoring systems I've used in the past and Playbooks for Golf keeps us compliant with all reporting agencies and also provides a record of applications at our fingertips," said Royal Oaks Country Club Golf Superintendent KD Davis. "Integrating Perry Weather and Playbooks is a win-win. Often, applications are made or adjusted with weather forecasts in mind. Having them together makes decision making that much quicker."

The collaboration with Playbooks for Golf represents Perry Weather's latest innovation in the golf industry, reinforcing its position as the go-to weather platform trusted by hundreds of golf courses and country clubs across the nation.

