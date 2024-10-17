Perry Weather Raises $15M Series B to Accelerate Innovation in Weather Safety and Operations

"The new round of funding from Arthur Ventures enables us to accelerate our pace of product development," said Colin Perry, CEO and founder of Perry Weather. "We are more excited than ever to continue helping organizations across the nation make better safety decisions." Post this

As weather-related safety regulations continue to change, including new mandates from high school athletic associations like the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) and federal agencies such as OSHA, organizations of all shapes and sizes are under increasing pressure to effectively monitor and act on environmental conditions.

"The new round of funding from Arthur Ventures enables us to accelerate our pace of product development," said Colin Perry, CEO and founder of Perry Weather. "We are more excited than ever to continue helping organizations across the nation make better safety decisions, help mitigate operational impacts from the weather, and meet evolving safety requirements."

"As more organizations face new heat and severe weather safety regulations, Perry Weather's solutions will become an even more critical component in ensuring the safety of employees, athletes, and communities," Colin Perry added.

Patrick Meenan, General Partner at Arthur Ventures, commented, "Perry Weather's modern technology addresses weather safety and operations in a vital way across numerous industries impacted by the weather. We enthusiastically support the mission, the team, and the solution, which we believe are uniquely positioned to tackle many of the increasing challenges caused in part by climate change. We are excited to continue and deepen our partnership with this additional investment."

Looking Ahead

Perry Weather remains committed to proactive weather management, safeguarding operations, and ensuring regulatory compliance. As weather patterns become more unpredictable and safety regulations tighten, Perry Weather's platform will continue to evolve, providing clients with the tools they need to stay ahead.

"We're on a mission to make weather safety and operations effortless for organizations across various industries," said Colin Perry. "Thanks to the trust of our customers and the strong support of our investors, we are excited to continue leading the charge in weather safety automation."

About Perry Weather

Perry Weather is the modern weather safety and operations platform for schools, golf, athletics, municipalities, construction, manufacturing, and other industries impacted by the weather. From lightning safety to heat stress and air quality monitoring, Perry Weather's software, outdoor warning systems, and weather stations keep thousands of weather-impacted organizations safe and running smoothly despite unpredictable conditions. For more information, visit perryweather.com.

About Arthur Ventures

Arthur Ventures is an early-growth capital firm with approximately $1.1 billion in assets under management, investing in B2B software companies across the United States and Canada. We focus on supporting businesses outside Silicon Valley to drive innovation in diverse markets. For more information, visit arthurventures.com.

