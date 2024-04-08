Perseus Group Software Corp. Acquires Valeyo Inc. and its Loan Origination Software (LOS) Business from Securian Canada, Inc.

The acquisition amplifies Perseus Group's industry-leading technology suite with the addition of flexible, scalable, and dependable loan origination software services for Canadian financial institutions. Post this

"We're excited to welcome the Valeyo team to the Perseus family. This strategic move reflects our ongoing commitment to growth in the financial services software industry." said Alvin Lau, President, Financial Solutions Group. "We're optimistic about the opportunities this acquisition brings and are excited about the positive impact it will have on our continued expansion." added Mitchell Francis, President, Constellation Financial Software.

"Following an extensive review, Securian Canada made this decision in alignment with our strategy to serve key markets alongside partners that deliver top value to clients through their core technology capabilities. This strategic alliance brings expanded resources and expertise to the LOS products, allowing Securian Canada to double down on product and delivery innovation within our insurance and Point of Sale solutions. Together, we're committed to providing enhanced insurance and technology solutions and experiences to the credit union market." said Nicole Benson, Senior Vice President, Securian Canada.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Perseus Group Software Corp.

Perseus Group Software Corp. acquires and invests in software companies that provide mission-critical solutions for the industries they serve, and is part of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU).

For more information, visit csiperseus.com

About Securian Canada

We're here for all Canadians and their families — however they define family. Our practical, life-ready insurance and protection solutions are designed to help provide financial security, so that Canadians can spend more time making every moment count.

For over 65 years, we've been giving Canadians the confidence to face life's uncertainties. Today, Securian Canada brings together strong local roots and expertise, a North American footprint, and a global perspective — all while innovating at the speed the markets we serve expect.

Together with our U.S. parent company — Securian Financial — we offer insurance solutions and build them with genuine care, providing specialized experiences to those we serve.

For more information, please visit securiancanada.ca

Securian Canada is the brand name used by Canadian Premier Life Insurance Company and Canadian Premier General Insurance Company to do business in Canada. Policies are underwritten by Canadian Premier Life Insurance Company and Canadian Premier General Insurance Company.

Securian Financial is the marketing name for Securian Financial Group, Inc., and its subsidiaries. Insurance products are issued by subsidiary insurance companies.

CONTACT:

Darcy Brooks, Perseus Group Software Corp, 289-644-0986, [email protected], http://www.valeyo.com

Heather MacDonald, Securian Canada, 437-677-8010, [email protected], https://www.securiancanada.ca/

SOURCE Perseus Group Software Corp